ICMAI Hyderabad Chapter honours meritorious students at the Advanced Skill Training Programme

Hyderabad, April 6, 2026:The Institute of Cost Accountants of India(ICMAI), Hyderabad Chapter, today recognised and felicitated its meritorious students who secured top ranks and outstanding marks in the ICMAI examination. The awards were presented during the Valedictory Session of the Advanced Skill Training Programme, held at the Institute of Engineers (India), Khairatabad, Hyderabad.

The programme was graced by Chief Guest CMA P. V. Arun Kumar, General Manager (F&A) at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited(BHEL). Addressing the gathering, he shared valuable insights on professional excellence, industry expectations, and the evolving role of Cost Accountants in today’s dynamic business environment. He also encouraged students to continuously upgrade their skills and adapt to emerging industry trends.

The event was presided over by CMA Khaja Jalal Uddin, Chairman, Hyderabad Chapter, ICMAI; in the presence of CMA Kirti Gupta, Secretary, Hyderabad Chapter, ICMAI; CMA Hima Vidya S, Past Chairperson, Hyderabad Chapter, ICMAI; along with CMA K. CH. AVSN Murthy, Central Council Member, ICMAI; and CMA Vijay Kiran Agastya, Chairman, SIRC-ICMA; and other Chapter representatives.

The meritorious students honoured on the occasion included Deepansh Agarwal, Cheekatla Suguna Chandrika, Munirathi Deepak Sai and Hasini Saradhi among others. The initiative aimed to celebrate academic excellence and inspire students to pursue higher professional achievements.

The Valedictory Session also marked the successful completion of the Advanced Skill Training Programme for newly qualified Cost Accountants (December 2025 batch), equipping them with practical exposure and enhanced professional competencies to meet industry demands.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from members, students, and dignitaries, making it a grand success.