IEEE TALE 2024 Conference Concludes Successfully in India for the First Time

Bengaluru, December 13, 2024: The prestigious IEEE TALE 2024 Conference, the IEEE Education Society’s premier international event focusing on engineering, technology, and education, concluded its landmark edition at MIT Bengaluru today. Held from December 9th to 12th, the conference brought together experts, educators, and innovators from 33 countries, marking a significant milestone as the event was hosted in India for the very first time.

This year’s theme focused on exploring advancements in education technology, engineering methodologies, and their applications in solving global challenges. The conference featured a dynamic mix of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and paper presentations, offering a collaborative platform for academics and professionals from across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Speaking at the event distinguished academicians, emphasized the importance of fostering global collaboration in the rapidly evolving field of technology education. AICTE Chairman Dr. T. G. Sitharam delivered keynote at the event and emphasized on technology-enhanced learning, AI in education, and immersive learning environments.

Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, said, “Hosting IEEE TALE 2024 in India underscores the growing prominence of our nation in the global education and technology landscape. This conference has created a vibrant space for knowledge sharing and innovation, empowering participants to contribute solutions for the challenges of tomorrow.” Dr. Iven Jose, Director of MIT Bengaluru, highlighted the significance of the event and its impact, said, “IEEE TALE 2024 has been a remarkable platform for bridging gaps between education, engineering, and technology. The diverse participation from 33 countries and the exchange of ideas during these four days have set new benchmarks for collaboration and progress in our fields.”

Adding to the landmark event, MIT Bengaluru inaugurated its state-of-the-art Center of Excellence in Autonomous Mobility on December 9th. This cutting-edge facility aims to spearhead research and innovation in autonomous vehicles, robotics, and smart mobility solutions, positioning MIT Bengaluru as a hub for advanced engineering studies.

With over 500 participants, IEEE TALE 2024 provided an inclusive platform for experts, educators, and students to present groundbreaking research, engage in cross-cultural dialogue, and network with global peers. The event also featured thought-provoking discussions on key topics such as AI in education, sustainable engineering, and the role of technology in enhancing learning outcomes.

The organizers expressed their gratitude to all delegates, speakers, and sponsors who contributed to the success of the conference.