IIHM Bangalore Empowers Future Chefs to Innovate with Food Waste Recycling for Sustainable Culinary Practices

Bangalore, September 26, 2025 — IIHM Bangalore recently hosted an inspiring initiative focused on recycling food waste into edible products, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and advancing eco-friendly practices in the hospitality industry. The event highlighted creative culinary innovations using ingredients typically discarded, such as onion peels, jamun seeds, pineapple peels, watermelon rinds and seeds, pumpkin seeds and cucumber peels. These ingredients were transformed through drying, powdering or culinary reuse in desserts, starters and main course accompaniments.

Director of IIHM Bangalore, Sanchari Chowdhury, emphasized the significance of the initiative: “As culinary students at IIHM Bangalore, we are deeply aware of the importance of sustainability in our industry. Recycling food waste is a vital step and it not only does it reduce waste but it adds value and innovation to our kitchens. Most importantly, it teaches us to respect the ingredients we work with and understand that sustainability is not a trend but a responsibility.” She added, “It is our duty as future chefs and hospitality leaders to embrace these practices, inspire awareness and set an example for the industry by showing that culinary excellence and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”

The initiative incorporated a sustainability education competition where students were briefed and then encouraged to innovate with ‘basket ingredients’ containing these recycled food items. Approximately 20 student participants showcased their skills in a one-and-a-half-hour challenge, innovating within the framework of sustainability, which is a core part of their curriculum.

Chef Vijaitha and a faculty member who guided the students during the competition, highlighted the safety measures and practical approaches: “To ensure safety, all items like peels and seeds are air-dried or cooked again before reuse. This not only guarantees hygiene but also allows us to explore new flavours and textures in our culinary creations. Demonstrating how food waste can be transformed into valuable products at moderate cost encourages the younger generation to rethink their approach to cooking and sustainability.”

The event also emphasized broader eco-friendly initiatives such as reducing plastic usage, replacing cling wraps with paper or jute alternatives and embedding waste recycling practices into hospitality operations. This aligns with global trends where hotels and the food industry are increasingly adopting recycling methods to create social and environmental benefits.

“This competition was eye-opening for me. Using ingredients that would normally be thrown away to create delicious dishes taught me how important it is to think creatively and responsibly about food. It’s amazing how small changes in the kitchen can make a big impact on the environment and help reduce waste,” said a participating student from IIHM Bangalore.

By raising awareness among emerging chefs, IIHM Bangalore continues its commitment to fostering a sustainable future in the culinary and hospitality sectors, proving that innovation and responsibility are inseparable in creating a better world.