IIHMR University Advances Solutions for Vital Healthcare and Development Issues through Specialized Management Development Programs

National, 17th November 2024: IIHMR University, a leading health management research university in India is pleased to announce a series of specialized cutting-edge Management Development Programs (MDPs) scheduled for November 2024. These programs are meticulously designed to equip healthcare professionals with advanced skills and knowledge in public health, operations management, development sector grants, mental health management, and gender equality and sustainable development.

Commenting on these upcoming MDPs, Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University shared, “As a leader in healthcare management and research, our institute is dedicated to equipping professionals with the tools, know-how, and insights required to make a substantial impact on universal healthcare. Our forthcoming MDPs reflect our commitment to addressing vital issues including healthcare efficiency, mental health, gender equality, and development sector management showcasing our awareness and readiness to contribute to the development of healthcare ecosystem. Through these programs, we aim to foster a community of skilled professionals capable of driving transformative changes that benefit society as a whole.”

Starting from November 18 to November 22, these MDPs are designed for both national and international students covering a diverse range of fields. The curriculum covers a broad spectrum of topics, including Analytics and Decision Support in Health Care Operations Management, Managing Grants and Contracts in the Development Sector, Assessing, Detecting and Managing Mental Disorders, and Empowering Gender Equality and Sustainable Development Goals.

Sr. No. Programme Title Programme Coordinator Date 1 Analytics and Decision Support in Health Care Operations Management Dr. Susmit Jain 18/Nov/2024 – 20/Nov/2024 2 Managing Grants and Contracts in the Development Sector Dr. Dhirendra Kumar 18/Nov/2024 – 20/Nov/2024 3 Assessing, Detecting and Managing Mental Disorders Dr. Nutan Prabha Jain 20/Nov/2024 – 22/Nov/2024 4 Empowering Gender Equality and Sustainable Development Goals Dr. Varsha Tanu 20/Nov/2024 – 22/Nov/2024

These programs are aimed at empowering professionals and equipping them with critical skills necessary to address contemporary challenges in healthcare, development, mental health, and gender equality.

The upcoming MDPs, led by esteemed IIHMR faculty, are meticulously designed to provide intensive, hands-on learning and practical frameworks. Each program aligns with the University’s mission of contributing to societal development and effective healthcare management.