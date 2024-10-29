IIHMR University and ICMR-NIIRNCD, Jodhpur Unite to Advance Collaborative Research, Education, and Knowledge Exchange

Jaipur, 29th October 2024: IIHMR University, a leading health management research university in India, and the ICMR – National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (ICMR-NIIRNCD), Jodhpur, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in research, education, and scientific knowledge exchange.

This thoughtfully formulated agreement between IIHMR University and ICMR-NIIRNCD aims to establish closer working relationships in areas of mutual interest. Both institutions recognize the opportunity to capitalize on their expertise through a synergy-driven approach, focusing on prime objectives, including joint research, enhanced educational programs, and the development of scientific applications. The partnership also underscores the importance of student exchange programs, providing students from both institutions with valuable exposure and practical knowledge in the field of healthcare.

On this occasion Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University, Jaipur said, “We will explore the opportunities in undertaking joint research and technology projects, and joint postgraduate degree/certificate programmes. Our combined efforts will empower the next generation of healthcare professionals through a collaborative approach to education and knowledge exchange. Together, we can make significant strides in the implementation and dissemination of scientific knowledge, benefiting both institutions and the broader community.”

Dr. Bontha V. Babu, Director In-charge, ICMR- National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases, Jodhpur said that we will explore the students exchange programmes for postgraduate students and doctoral research scholars.

A notable aspect of this collaboration is the promise to build a collective platform for organizing webinars, seminars, and conferences aimed at disseminating scientific knowledge. By bringing together experts and academics, these events will assist discussions on the latest research, trends, and challenges in combating non-communicable diseases, ultimately contributing to the larger healthcare ecosystem in India.

The MoU was signed in a formal ceremony by Dr. P.R. Sodani, President of IIHMR University, Jaipur, and Dr. Bontha V. Babu, Director In-charge of ICMR-NIIRNCD, Jodhpur, signifying a commitment to furthering advancements in non-communicable disease (NCD) research and healthcare education.