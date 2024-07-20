IIHMR University Bids Farewell to 334 Graduates at the Annual Convocation

Jaipur, 20th July 2024: IIHMR University, a leading health management research university in India, on July 20thsuccessfully wrapped up its Annual Convocation, at the pristine campus in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The momentous occasion marked a milestone event in the lives of 334 students who were conferred with their well-deserved degrees.

With eyes glued to the stage, the students eagerly waited to be presented with their much-awaited degrees by the Chief Guest Ms. Swati Dalal, Managing Director, Abbott India Ltd., and the Guest of Honour Dr. Mahnaz Vahedi, Scientist, Research Capacity Strengthening TDR, the Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland. The flagship event was also graced by Shri Sudarshan Jain, Chairperson, IIHMR University and Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University.

The landmark ceremony witnessed felicitation of degrees to the graduating cohorts of Ph.D., and MBA programs in Hospital & Health Management, Pharmaceutical Management, and Development Management. A total of 8 students from Ph.D., 208 students from MBA (Hospital & Health Management), 105 from MBA (Pharmaceutical Management), and 13 students from MBA (Development Management) were honoured with degrees.

Delivering the welcome address, and highlighting the university’s achievements Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University shared, “I offer my heartiest congratulations to the graduating students. It is a great pleasure for IIHMR to recognize you hard work. We are also proud to announce that IIHMR has completed 40 years of its existence. At the university, we firmly believe in the principle of growing together. Hence, our university has consistently extended help and expertise to ensure the well-being of our community by collaborating with government and international entities at various levels. During 2023-24 we have also established the School of Digital Health in accordance with the current and future market requirements. Hence, I’m confident that IIHMR University will transform healthcare ecosystem both nationally and internationally.I advise the future leaders present here to uphold the values of integrity, compassion, and excellence.”

Inspiring students with her words of wisdom, Ms. Swati Dalal, Managing Director, Abbott India Ltd. shared, “This esteemed institution has a very rich legacy of excellence in health management and research. I congratulate all of you on your graduation. Take pride in your achievement for they not only represent your personal growth but also your commitment to shaping the future of healthcare in India. As you step into the professional world remember that the knowledge that you’ve gathered here will be the solid foundation for you to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare industry. You represent the most tech-savvy generation who can seamlessly integrate technology in into your life and you will truly harness this power and further improve healthcare.”

Addressing the degree holders, Dr. Mahnaz Vahedi, Scientist, Research Capacity Strengthening TDR, the Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland said, “It is an incredible honour to stand in front of such exceptional performers. I congratulate you for your countless hours of dedication and hard-work. You all have navigated the challenges in your journey and today you stand victorious.” She further advised the students, “Embrace life-long learning to remain relevant in the ever-changing market. Take leadership roles with responsibility. And most importantly, be kind and humble. The problems of tomorrow require innovation and creativity. Lastly, remember that the relationships you build will be integral to your success.”

Expressing delight, Shri Sudarshan Jain, Chairperson, IIHMR University shared, “It is indeed a pleasure to be here today. You are fortunate that you are coming out to the real world in India from a leading institute in healthcare and you are going to make a difference. It is going to be the most exciting field as far as this century is concerned. Healthcare industry will be challenging. And two important qualities needed will be growth mind-set and learning ability. I wish you great luck.”

Post-culmination of two-fruitful years, IIHMR University celebrated 8 top achievers with the prestigious “Shri V.P. Agarwal” gold and silver medals. The gold medals were received by Himanshi Pandey (Hospital Management), Archita Srivastava (Health Management), Pande Tansushree Abhay (Pharmaceutical Management), and Krishna Rathore (Development Management). Silver medals were handed over to Shwetangi Kumar Jhakhmola (Hospital Management), Kanika Mathur (Health Management), Shriyani Roy (Pharmaceutical Management), and Bambale Anand Ratan (Development Management).

IIHMR University has showcased exceptional performance in the placement season this year with the highest package offered being 35.62 LPA, and the average package being 8 LPA. Despite rocky market conditions, the university has accomplished 90% placement in multiple roles across diverse organizations both nationally and internationally at noteworthy packages. Remarkably, the total number of recruiters has gone up to 60+, showcasing IIHMR University’s strong industry networks and the commitment to provide an environment of academic excellence.