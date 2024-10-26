IIHMR University Signs MoU with IPE Global for a Scalable and Sustainable future

Jaipur, 25th October 2024: IIHMR University, a leading health management research university in India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IPE Global Limited to establish a comprehensive framework for sustained collaboration across a wide range of key areas, including research, training, academics, and student engagement.

As part of the MoU, IIHMR University students will benefit from valuable internship opportunities, dissertations, practicums, and placements with IPE Global Limited. This on-field experience will allow students to apply their academic knowledge in real-world scenarios, enriching their learning experience and preparing them for future leadership roles in their respective fields.

Expressing enthusiasm upon this new achievement, Dr. P R Sodani, President, IIHMR University shared, “Our partnership with IPE Global will create quality education and resilient training system to equip youth with 21st-century market-relevant skills for improved employment opportunities and stronger healthcare system. Building future leaders capable of providing sustainable, affordable, and quality healthcare is the cornerstone of our MoU. IIHMR has recently completed 40 years of excellence in academics and research, and such unions are a testament of our focus on the future and our renewed sense of purpose and commitment.”

This strategic agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening academic-industry partnerships, with a focus on mutual growth and innovation. The collaboration between IIHMR University and IPE Global Limited will cover joint development of research proposals and co-authoring of research papers. The alliance will also include the organization of various academic and professional events such as specialized training, workshops, conferences, seminars, webinars, and joint academic or certificate programs, meticulously designed to sharpen knowledge and expertise in the fields of healthcare, development, and management.

Both the institutions will jointly work towards inclusive growth and good governance and train future leaders capable of creating scalable and sustainable solutions for the modern-day problems through transformed education & skill space and technical assistance.