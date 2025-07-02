IIHMR University Welcomes 12th PhD Cohort with Scholars from Premier Health Organizations Across India

Jaipur, 02nd July 2025: IIHMR University – Ranked #1 Healthcare Management University in India, organized the inaugural session of the new batch of PhD program (Cohort-12), on June 30, 2025, bringing together esteemed dignitaries, faculty, and the newly admitted research scholars. The program commenced with the lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment. Dr. P R Sodani, President, IIHMR University, delivered the inaugural keynote address, setting a warm and inspiring tone for the research scholars. He underscored the significance of rigorous research in driving impactful changes in program management and policy formulation. On this occasion, Chairpersons of various DRCs – Dr. Himadri Sinha, Dr. Anoop Khanna, Dr. Vinod Kumar SV, and Dr. Saurabh Kumar, joined the ceremony and highlighted the importance of adhering to the timeline, adopting a focused approach throughout their research journey, the value of persistence and passion, and the significance of research paper publications.

The new batch comprises 19 scholars from six States: Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. More than 30% of the scholars are female candidates. These scholars work with globally recognized organizations, including the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, World Bank, UNICEF, Quality Council of India, IQVIA, HCL Foundation, International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, etc. Dr. Kajal Sitlani, PhD Program Coordinator, concluded the program with a vote of thanks.