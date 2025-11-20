IIHMR University Welcomes New Batch of Executive Education Programs, Attracts Professionals from 20 States

Mumbai, 20 Nov: IIHMR University successfully welcomed new batch of its Executive Education Programs for the academic year 2025-27. The event marked the formal commencement of three flagship executive programs including Master of Public Health (Executive) – Cohort 5, Master of Hospital Administration (Executive) – Cohort 5, and MBA (CSR & ESG Management) (Executive) – Cohort 2.

These programs have attracted more than 65 mid- to senior-level professionals representing leading government and non-government institutions.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, shared, “Our executive programs are designed to empower working professionals with the knowledge, analytical skills, and leadership competencies required to address real-world challenges in public health, hospital administration, and the CSR–ESG domain. We are proud to welcome a diverse cohort of experienced professionals from across the country.

Dr. Himadri Sinha, Provost, IIHMR University, Welcomed the participants and provided an overview of executive education, highlighting how the programs are structured to enhance their professional growth and leading outcomes.

The diverse cohort brings an average of 12 years of professional experience and representing 20 states across India, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.