IIIT-B to Launch Confluence 2024 Unveiling a Spectrum of Innovation and Ideas

Bangalore, January 17, 2024 Confluence 2024, an event that celebrates innovation, is set to make its grand debut at the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B). The event promises a day filled with extraordinary talks, thought-provoking discussions, and groundbreaking ideas.

Confluence 2024 brings together visionaries, pioneers and change-makers in an environment where curiosity knows no bounds. The theme for Confluence 2024 is “THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT: SMALL ACTS, BIG IMPACT,” exploring the profound concept that small events can have significant, far-reaching consequences, mirroring the interconnected nature of natural systems.

Anticipating the grand debut of Confluence 2024 Prof, Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore, said, “Confluence 2024 pushes boundaries, encouraging innovation and collaboration. In the spirit of Confluence 2024, we heed Albert Einstein’s wisdom: ‘Imagination is more important than knowledge.’ This event transcends limits, fostering innovation and collaboration. It stands as a jubilation of ideas, a convergence of minds sculpting the future.” Commodore SR Sridhar (Retd), Registrar, IIIT-Bangalore, commented, “Platforms like Confluence serve well for students in a world where the paradigm is, “Change is the only constant” and the butterfly effect shows how small actions lead to significant consequences. Together, they emphasize interconnected transformations, where even tiny events trigger far-reaching effects, mirroring the butterfly’s wings shaping outcomes. Speakers of Confluence 2024 will be here to prove this point.”

Confluence 2024 is set to feature a distinguished lineup of speakers. Dr. Kailash Nadh, CTO at Zerodha, an expert in Artificial Intelligence & Computational Linguistics, coupled with a passion for open-source initiatives. Dr. Manish Gupta, Director of Google Research India, contributes significantly to high-performance computing, compilers, and virtual machine optimizations. Arjun Majumdar, the entrepreneur behind Indiahikes, shares his vision for exploring new trekking trails.

Ms. Susan Thomas, an IRS officer and feminist, sheds light on power structures and value systems in institutions, offering unique insights. Manek D’Silva, an illustrator & designer, brings creativity with rich storytelling and a cheeky sense of humor. Deyvant Bhardwaj, co-founder of Inside FPV, showcases innovation in drone technology for defense, agriculture, and commercial use.

Confluence 2024 is scheduled for January 20, 2024. The event kicks off at 9:30 AM in the prestigious IIIT-Bangalore Auditorium. Ensure your presence at this day filled with inspiring talks, thought-provoking discussions, and groundbreaking ideas. To secure your spot, navigate to the Confluence 2024 Tickets.