IILM University’s 2nd Principals’ Educational Conference, 2023 Sets the Stage for Pioneering Education Reforms

Gurugram, December 12, 2023: Delving deeper into the transformative trends in India’s education landscape, IILM University, Gurugram, successfully hosted the 2nd Principals’ Educational Conference 2023.

The conference was themed around “NEP 2020 – A Transformational Road Map from School to University: Prospects & Impediments,” and witnessed the convergence of distinguished educators, policymakers, and stakeholders decoding the transformative journey envisioned by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“Education is the foundation of our societal progress, and the 2nd Principals’ Educational Conference, 2023, aims to bring about a significant change in our educational framework. The conference brings together educators to create a unified roadmap that prioritises leadership development from early stages to higher education. Together, we aim to empower the next generation with crucial skills required for the constantly evolving world. Let our discussions ignite innovative solutions and partnerships, enhancing our transformative journey,’’ said Dr. Sujata Shahi, Vice Chancellor, IILM University Gurugram in her welcome address.

Emphasizing on ‘training the trainer’ the Pro-Chancellor of IILM University, Gurugram, Mr. P. Dwarakanath, highlighted this transformation as a journey and not an overnight feat.

”Empowering the educational journey from school to university demands a coordinated effort and such conferences unite diverse schools of thought, fostering a rich, evolving educational landscape. As education leaders, it is our responsibility to shape this transformation, foster critical thinking and creativity, ensure smooth execution, and prepare students for a dynamic future through collaborative navigation,” said Mr. P. Dwarkanath.

NEP 2020 is an ambitious initiative to transform India’s educational framework from primary to higher education. The policy adopts a comprehensive and interdisciplinary approach, focusing on the seamless transition from school to higher education. It prioritises experiential learning, foundational literacy, integration of technology in classrooms and much more for enhanced learning outcomes for children.

Highlighting the imperative of role of teachers in accomplishing the objectives of NEP 2020, Dr. Ameeta Wattal, Chairperson, DLF, QEC Innovative Schools, said, “To unlock the full potential of education, we must first understand how children learn and nurture that potential within them. Although our tools may change, the teacher remains the cornerstone of education. Investing in teachers’ training, empowering them with innovative teaching methods, and fostering their connection with students are at the core of education. In the 21st century, teachers’ impact is not only defined by textbooks but also by imagination, creativity, and empathy, and to inspire young minds, teachers will have to first challenge themselves.

During the conference, educators and policymakers engaged in insightful discussions on crucial topics. These included curriculum reforms, assessment strategies, and education research. The objective was to ensure a smooth and empowering transition for students throughout their educational journey.

‘’The NEP 2020 recognizes the potential of digitalization in transforming the education landscape. Embracing digital education can offer significant benefits, such as enabling students to learn at their own pace and bridging knowledge. However, it also comes with the challenge of managing addiction and distraction, demanding careful monitoring and guidance. Also, while Artificial Intelligence is a reality, it will require collective contemplation to harness its positive impact on education,’’ said Dr. Padma Srinivasan, Principal DPS, RK Puram. Echoing her opinion, and underlining the significant changes that NEP 2020 brings to the Indian educational segment, Dr. Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor, Sri Vishwakarma Skill University, Gurugram, said,’’ The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 marks a significant transformation in the Indian educational sector, as it enables students to explore and uncover their true potential. It encourages experimentation and helps them align their interests with future careers. Furthermore, the policy will also deliver clarity to students while pursuing higher education as they will be able to recognize essential skills and knowledge required for a thriving career in their preferred field.”

The occasion witnessed several renowned academics delivering keynote addresses and extensive panel discussions with distinguished school principals. These discussions focused on sub-themes such as Holistic and Multidisciplinary Education, Assessment Reforms, Research and Innovation in Education, and Equity and Inclusion in Learning environments.

As the conference concluded at IILM University, Gurugram, a collective commitment shaped a roadmap aligned with the transformative goals envisioned by NEP 2020.