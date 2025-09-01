IIM Bodh Gaya Welcomes Fifth Cohort of Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)

Bodh Gaya, 1 September, 2025 Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya, welcomed its fifth batch of the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) with an Orientation Programme held on August 29, 2025. The event marked the formal beginning of the students’ academic journey at the institute. This year, the institute inducted 174 students, including 59 girls and 115 boys, representing a cross-section of India, while 9 are international students.

The 4-day orientation programme began with Saraswati Vandana and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a virtual campus tour and the presentation of the batch profile.

Shri Pratyaya Amrit, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar, addressed the incoming batch as the chief guest and encouraged the students to view their time at IIM Bodh Gaya not merely as an academic pursuit but as a journey of leadership, growth, and purpose.

In her address, Dr. Vinita S. Sahay, Director of IIM Bodh Gaya, welcomed the new batch with words of encouragement as they embarked on their academic journey at the institute. She said, “India represents the Global South, and we are set to lead and show the world the way forward. You students will be part of that journey as a generation that will take decisive steps”. Mr. Priyanko Chakraborty, Tourism Specialist Consultant, PwC, and Mr. Vikash Chandra, Director, Deloitte, shared perspectives on corporate exposure and the importance of adaptability and emotional intelligence. Alumni Mr. Ravi Barnwal, Product Manager at IBM, and Mr. Sai Prasad S. N., currently working at Newgen Software, interacted with the students, sharing experiences from their professional journeys.

Day 3 of the orientation was highlighted by a panel discussion on Bihar’s tourism employability ecosystem, featuring senior industry leaders and policy experts, providing students with a broad perspective on regional development opportunities. A series of sessions introduced the students to academic committees, institutional support structures, and policies. On the final day, students participated in outbound activities at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, and a Heritage Walk conducted in collaboration with INTACH’s Gaya Chapter. The outbound sessions focused on teamwork and leadership through structured group exercises. The Heritage Walk, which also featured local heritage experts, introduced students to regional historical sites, architectural features, and conservation practices through guided visits, short interpretive talks, and interactive sessions.

The Orientation concluded with the presentation of mementoes, introductions of faculty members, and Estovia 4.0, a grand cultural event.

The Orientation Programme set the stage for an inspiring and transformative educational journey, nurturing the next generation of leaders aspiring to shape the business landscape with diverse perspectives and unwavering commitment.

IIM Bodh Gaya is one of the five IIMs in the country to offer the IPM programme. Under NEP 2020, the programme provides flexibility for students to either complete an undergraduate degree after three years or continue to an MBA.