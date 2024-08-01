IIM Calcutta, announce admission to LEAD: A Senior Leadership Programme for CXOs

August 1st, 2024: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has announced admissions to the fifth batch of LEAD: Senior Leadership Programme for CXOs. The programme is specifically designed for senior leaders, including Chief Executives, Chief Operating Officers, Chief Financial Officers and other C-suite executives or those on the path to these roles. It aims to equip participants with new-age skills and competencies that cater to the evolving business ecosystem.

Amidst a burgeoning economy, 70% of India’s CEOs are confident about their company’s prospects for revenue growth. They believe that changing customer preferences, reinvention and addressing cyber risks will be the key differentiators and they see an imminent need to embrace change to keep pace with future trends. A survey by Executive Access also indicates that women have seen increased representation across organisations in leadership positions, with 16% of new hires being CXOs and 8% occupying CEO or MD positions, with an expected increase of 50-60% over the next four years.

The 12-month LEAD: Senior Leadership Programme for CXOs is a programme that spans four on-campus modules each lasting for a week, supplemented by periodic live online interaction sessions between modules. During the campus sessions, learners will be introduced to modern-day concepts in leadership and management through four modules – LEARN (Core Functional Capabilities for Business Leaders), ENHANCE (Cognitive Capacity Through Design Thinking & Strategic Analysis), ASPIRE (Foster Cross-functional Competencies to Tackle Contemporary Management Challenges) and DELIVER (Distinctive Execution Through Organisational Leadership & Change Insights). This programme will further equip learners to master leadership competencies such as customer centricity, supply chain agility, strategic financial decision-making, conflict resolution, design thinking, management of self, managing change, digital transformation and continuous innovation.

Speaking on the announcement, Professor Anirvan Pant and Professor Suren Sista, Programme Directors, Calcutta said, “Graduates of IIM Calcutta’s LEAD programme have gained transformative knowledge in formulating and executing strategic decisions for their organisations. LEAD stands as one of the most advanced programmes for C-Suite leaders, equipping them to navigate global uncertainties through effective leadership and adept negotiation skills, thereby driving change and unlocking growth.”

Across its cohorts, the programme has attracted senior executives from leading industries such as Automotive, IT, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Banking, Management Consulting and the Government. The distinguished cohort includes top profiles such as CEO, CFO, COO, CMO, CTO, Managing Director, Vice Presidents, and General Managers. The programme integrates a cutting-edge curriculum with real-world case studies, simulations, and interactive learning experiences.

Executives with a minimum of 15 years of experience in reputable organisations or professionals in organisations who are no more than two levels away from an India-level CEO position would be eligible for the programme. Upon successful completion, participants will receive certification from IIM Calcutta and be conferred IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status.