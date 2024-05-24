May 24, 2024: At IIM Sambalpur, we are committed to integrating art and culture into our educational framework. The Rangavati Centre, dedicated to promoting the globally renowned Sambalpuri art, is a testament to this commitment. This was stated by Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur during the inaugural session of the one day National Seminar on “Unknown aspects of the Freedom Struggle; Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Management in Western parts of Odisha”. Prof. Jaiswal further said “supported by the ICSSR, the Rangavati centre aims to explore how art and culture can drive sustainable business practices globally. Unlike many business schools that focus solely on corporate brands, we strive to elevate local heritage to a global stage. Our approach to management education integrates societal values with business acumen. We believe in creating an inclusive, respectful, and hierarchy-free environment where every individual feels valued. This culture is not just aspirational but is practised every day at IIM Sambalpur. Today, at the Rangavati Centre, we are not only celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Sambalpur but also embarking on a journey to create a sustainable, innovative, and inclusive business model.”

The seminar was organised by IIM Sambalpur in association with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi at Rangavati Centre for Excellence in Culture and Sustainable Management at IIM Sambalpur Campus. The objective of the seminar was to highlight the unknown aspects of the freedom struggle as well as the vibrant cultural heritage and folk traditions linked to sustainable management in western parts of Odisha.

During the inaugural session the Chief Guest, Prof. Bidhu Bhusan Mishra, Vice Chancellor, Sambalpur University; Guest of Honour, Prof. Chandi Prasad Nanda, Director of the Odisha Research Centre in Bhubaneswar and Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, of IIM Sambalpur were present.

It is important to mention that IIM Sambalpur recently has been awarded Rs. Seventy Lakhs for a research programme entitled “A Critical Study of Folk Tradition, Cultural Heritage, Cultural History & Unknown Aspects of Armed and Non-Violent Freedom Struggle in Western Parts of Odisha by ICSSR.”

The Chief Guest, Prof. Bidhu Bhusan Mishra, Vice Chancellor, Sambalpur University said “One crucial aspect we must address is the often-overlooked contribution of Odisha to India’s freedom struggle. Modern history books rarely highlight the significant role of our region in the freedom movement. Prof. Mishra further said “It is time to rewrite this narrative, ensuring Odisha’s contributions are duly recognized. Freedom fighters like Jai Rajguru, who resisted British rule in the early 19th century, and the Khurda rebellion are seminal events that require documentation and celebration. We must remember and honour heroes like Veer Surendra Sai, whose contributions to our freedom struggle are monumental yet underrepresented in mainstream history. This seminar provides a platform to bring these untold stories to light, ensuring they become an integral part of India’s historical narrative.” The Guest of Honour, Prof. Chandi Prasad Nanda, Director, Odisha Research Centre, Bhubaneswar said, “India is at a pivotal moment, witnessing significant paradigm shifts in intellectual activities and responding by seeking to rewrite knowledge practices that challenge existing hegemonic narratives. Rangavati, as conceptualized, aims to retrieve and celebrate forgotten memories, historical wisdom, sustainable management practices, and cultural heritage. It encourages us to engage with our rich and diverse cultural ecosystem, resonating with Portuguese sociologist Boaventura de Sousa Santos’ argument that different knowledge practices deserve recognition and respect.”

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Hemachandra Padhan while the introductory remarks were shared by Prof. Sujit Kumar Pruseth.

Later during the day, 3 sessions were conducted on the topic: ‘Unknown Aspects of Freedom Struggle in Western parts of Odisha’ which was chaired by Prof Byomkesh Tripathy (Former VC, Odisha University of Culture). The session on “Veer Surendra Sai: Warfare Strategies and Tactics” was addressed by Dr Deepak Kumar Panda while Dr Bibhudutta Promod Kumar Mishra shared his insights on “Kudopali Massacre and the 57 Martyrs”. Similarly, Dr Tapan Kumar Barik threw light on “Freedom Fighter Pandit Laxmi Narayan Mishra. The second session entitled “Temple Entry at Panchpada Village, Cultural Heritage, and Sustainable Management was chaired by Dr Shyam Sundar Dhar. During the session, Dr Satya Narayan Thakur presented his vision on “Sankirtan in Western Odisha: Historical and Cultural Prospectives” while Dr Gouridas Padhan threw light on “Cultural Heritage of Western Odisha”. It was followed by Dr Sarbeswar Padhan: who delivered his views on “Agriculture and Cultural Heritage of Western Odisha”. The final session was conducted on the topic, “Cultural Tradition and Sustainable Management Chair Session” was chaired by Dr Laxmi Narayan Panigrahi (Odisha State Open University). Dr Sushil Kumar Bag shared his wisdom on “Nuakhai” while Dr Shyam Kumar Bhoi addressed “Dhanuyatra; Parampara and Adhunikata” followed by the deliberation by Sri Laxmi Narayan Hota on “Sitalsasthee”. The seminar concluded with rapporteurs presented by Ms Ananya Prapti Hota, Dr Tapan Kumar Sahu and Ms Soumya Saswati Mohapatra.