IIM Sambalpur Takes a Huge Leap of Sixteen Ranks in NIRF 2025

Sambalpur, 4 September 2025: IIM Sambalpur has leapfrogged in NIRF 2025, one of the biggest jumps since its inception. IIM Sambalpur has demonstrated its excellence by securing the 34th rank in the latest assessment. This accomplishment underscores IIM Sambalpur’s dynamic leadership in fostering Innovation, Integrity, Inclusiveness and equitable opportunities in higher education. The institution’s outstanding performance underscores its rapid advancement and dedication to academic distinction, innovation, and societal influence. NIRF plays a crucial role in the higher education landscape by offering a standardized and transparent approach to assess and rank educational institutions. The NIRF rankings utilize a comprehensive set of parameters with specific weightages assigned to acknowledge their significance in the overall evaluation.

IIM Sambalpur stands out as a center of academic excellence and innovative leadership, demonstrating notable progress in enhancing crucial factors that impact its rankings. In the institution has gained a swift hike in Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), showcasing enhanced faculty strength, pedagogy, and academic infrastructure. Furthermore, enhancements in Research and Professional Practice (RPC) indicating a growing emphasis on impactful research and publications. Positive developments in Graduation Outcomes (GO) and Perception (PR) also signify improved employability, academic standing, and societal contributions. These advancements establish IIM Sambalpur as a prominent academic institution that fosters critical thinking, innovation, and ethical leadership among its students.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, stated, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the entire IIM Sambalpur Team for their exemplary efforts, and I am thrilled to build up success and continue our journey towards greater heights. IIM Sambalpur has reaffirmed its excellence by climbing sixteen spots in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, achieving the 34th position in the latest evaluation. This year, IIM Sambalpur has officially launched its global accreditation journey, beginning with AI integration in the learning methodology, initiation of AACSB accreditation process which is an international quality benchmark in business education. The institute is aiming for the ‘Triple Crown’ status, a rare distinction held by less than 1% of B-schools worldwide and I am proud to say that IIM Sambalpur has become the fastest IIM to grow in terms of academic excellence, global collaborations, industry partnerships, and inclusivity, while staying firmly rooted in our core values of innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness. Reinforcing its strong commitment to sustainability, IIM Sambalpur in collaboration with Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and the University of Maryland has taken center stage in Odisha’s Journey towards economic transformation. The institution has shown a strong commitment to fostering an inclusive environment with the registration of female students in the MBA programme.”