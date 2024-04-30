Sambalpur, April 30th, 2024: IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, achieved a significant milestone as the convocation ceremony witnessed the conferral of 236 degrees upon the 8th MBA batch (2022-24) and the first batch of Executive MBA (2021-23). The graduation ceremony also featured the recognition of outstanding academic achievements by Priya Pant and Roma Dash, as they secured Chairman’s Gold Medals for Scholastic Performance in the MBA and Executive MBA Programme, respectively. It was a matter of pride for IIM Sambalpur and a true testament to women’s empowerment to witness two female awardees receiving the first rank in the prestigious awards. Moreover, it is to be noted that out of the top 10 scorers in the MBA batch, 6 of them were from the reserved categories.

Mr. Chandra Shekhar Gosh, Founder, MD & CEO, of Bandhan Bank, presided over the convocation ceremony as the Chief Guest. Mrs, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, BOG, IIM Sambalpur and Chairman & CEO, Salesforce India graced the occasion. Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, along with deans, faculty members, the graduating students, and their parents were present at the ceremony.

Mrs Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, BOG, IIM Sambalpur and Chairman & CEO, Salesforce India, motivated the graduating students as they embarked on their professional journeys and said, “Self-management is paramount importance for achieving progress in all aspects of life and is the cornerstone of success. Without self-discipline, resilience, and the ability to navigate challenges with equanimity, one cannot truly master self-management. “Mrs Bhattacharya further said, “If you cannot lead in times of crisis or step back during periods of steady growth, then you have not yet learned to manage yourself effectively. And without this foundational skill, no amount of management lessons will lead you to success. Therefore, I urge you to reflect on the importance of managing yourself as you leave here today.” During his keynote address, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Gosh, Founder, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, shared insights from his life journey and discussed the Human Development Index and its components such as per capita income and education. He also highlighted the challenges faced by individuals at the grassroots level, exemplified by the need to borrow money at exorbitant interest rates due to a lack of access to affordable finance. Mr. Gosh also gave a piece of advice to management passing batch and said, “First, try to find the people who are the best fit for the job, rather than requiring everyone to be highly skilled.” In the welcome address, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, shed light on the achievements of the premier institute over 9 years and said, “This academic year at IIM Sambalpur has been remarkable progress towards the vision of becoming an institute of par excellence. The newly built campus witnessed the establishment of an i-Hub Incubation Center, the 9th Pan IIM World Management Conference, the 100 Cube Startup Conclave, tie-ups with international universities, the commencement of the Delhi Campus and the inauguration of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur, among others.” Prof Jaiswal further said, “This batch is graduating into an exciting era, while the Indian economy is booming. India’s current economic landscape has rich potential, for not only corporate giants but also startups funded by various stakeholders, including the government. India boasts over 98,000 startups and more than 110 unicorns, showcasing the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.” Prof. Jaiswal imparted five success mantras to graduating students like embracing an owner mindset and not the corporate slave mindset, adhering to legal & ethical compliance, becoming problem solvers, taking calculated risks while maintaining professionalism, and learning innovation through technology.

During the Convocation Ceremony, out of 236 graduating students, 190 graduating cohorts received their MBA degrees, while 46 Executive MBA students graduated on this day. A total of five medals were awarded to the meritorious students of the graduating class. In the MBA programme, the prestigious Chairman’s Gold Medal for Scholastic Performance was received by Ms. Priya Pant from Uttar Pradesh for securing the 1st rank based on the highest CGPA, and the Director’s Gold Medal for Scholastic Performance was awarded to Mr. Aditya Kumar from Bihar for securing the 2nd rank based on the second highest CGPA. The IIM Sambalpur Gold Medal for the best all-around performance, based on scholastic achievements, extracurricular activities, and institutional building activities, was received by Mr. Devashish Malkani from Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, for the Executive MBA, the prestigious Chairman’s Gold Medal for Scholastic Performance was awarded to Ms. Roma Dash from Odisha, recognising her as the 1st Rank holder with the highest CGPA, and the Director’s Gold Medal for Scholastic Performance was received by Mr. Binaya Bhusan Panda from Odisha, who secured the 2nd Rank with the second-highest CGPA.

The ceremony was moderated by Mr. Amrut Mohanty, CAO-In-Charge, IIM Sambalpur.