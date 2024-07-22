UDAIPUR, India, July 22, 2024– Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted the Convocation for its Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives – PGDBAWE (Batch of 2022–24), on Saturday, 20th July 2024 at its pristine 300-acre campus at Balicha, Udaipur. The Convocation Address was delivered by Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson – Hindustan Zinc Limited & Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, who was the Chief Guest of the Convocation. The concluding address was delivered by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur. The convocation was graced by Prof. Rajesh Nanarpuzha – Dean of Programs at IIM Udaipur, Prof. Tushar Agrawal – Chairperson of PGDBAWE and EMBA Programs, faculty & staff of IIM Udaipur, besides parents and relatives of the graduating batch.

In this Convocation of PGDBAWE, 64 students graduated, with the gold medal for scholastic performance awarded to Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Baldev Sahai Kapoor.