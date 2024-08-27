IIS officers will play a key role as communicators to ensure the success of Viksit Bharat 2047- Dr. Murugan

MoS, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan attends Valedictory Ceremony of IIS group ‘A’ officer trainees at IIMC

New Delhi, Aug 27- “Indian Information Service officers will play a pivotal role as communicators in the success of the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative,” said MoS, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan at the Valedictory Ceremony of IIS group ‘A’ officer trainees (Batch 2020, 2021, 2022) at Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) today. Vice Chancellor, Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar, ADG, Dr. Nimish Rustagi, Officers, and IIS Officers Trainees were present at the occasion. The minister distributed certificates to the officer trainees on the successful completion of their 2 years of training.

Dr. Murugan congratulated the IIS Officer Trainees and encouraged them to perform to their best in their jobs and with full dedication. He emphasized that Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, envisions a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) that includes the youth, the poor, women, and farmers, working together for a progressive nation.

The minister emphasized that it is your duty to combat the spread of fake news and misinformation, ensuring that accurate and truthful information reaches the public. He acknowledged the challenges in the era of New Media, where false messages often spread more rapidly than verified information. The minister highlighted the importance of vigilance, critical thinking, and proactive communication strategies to effectively counter misinformation and maintain public trust.

The Vice Chancellor of IIMC, Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar extended her heartfelt congratulations to the IIS officer trainees. In her address, she emphasized the importance of stepping beyond their comfort zones and pushing their limits as they embark on their professional journeys. She encouraged them to stay focused on their goals, uphold the values of trust and integrity, and seize this opportunity to excel in their careers. Dr. Bhatnagar urged the trainees to make the most of the skills and knowledge they have acquired, reminding them that their dedication and perseverance will be key to their success in the future.

During his visit to IIMC, Dr. L. Murugan also inaugurated the Incubation Centre and interacted with the students as well as faculty members.