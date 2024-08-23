IIT Kanpur Launches “SATHEE ICAR” for Comprehensive Indian Council of Agricultural Research UG entrance Exam Preparation

Bengaluru, 23 August, 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has announced the launch of “SATHEE ICAR,” a dedicated platform for students preparing for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) UG entrance exams. SATHEE, an initiative by IIT Kanpur in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, is committed to empowering students across India with high-quality, free preparation resources for competitive exams. Building on the success of its platforms for JEE, NEET, SSC, and Banking services exam preparations, this new ICAR-focused addition underscores the government’s commitment to providing accessible, top-tier educational support for a broad spectrum of competitive exams.

SATHEE ICAR offers a comprehensive array of learning resources, including recorded lectures by IIT professors, live interactive classes with subject matter experts, and an extensive library of practice questions categorized by topic. Additionally, aspirant/ students will benefit from AI-based analytics that track learning progress, identify areas for improvement, and suggest personalized study plans. The platform also features a series of mock tests to further enhance the preparation process, enabling students to benchmark their performance against peers nationwide. Aspirants/ students can register for SATHEE ICAR through the website https://icar.iitk.ac.in or by downloading the SATHEE app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

On the launch of SATHEE ICAR, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “The expansion of SATHEE to include ICAR exam preparation allows us to further transform education and empower students across diverse fields. By offering specialized learning resources for education in agricultural sciences, we are not only broadening our academic outreach but also making a substantial contribution to the nation’s agricultural development.”

Prof. Amey Karkare, Principal Investigator of the SATHEE project, shared his thoughts on the initiative, stating, “The SATHEE ICAR platform is meticulously designed to address the unique needs of students preparing for agricultural exams. Our comprehensive approach, combining cutting-edge technology with expert guidance, ensures that every student has the tools they need to succeed and excel in this vital field.” Shri Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, highlighted, “The launch of SATHEE ICAR is a pivotal step in our mission to make high-quality education content accessible to all for preparing entrance examinations of agriculture and allied courses. This initiative will play a crucial role in equipping the next generation of agricultural professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary for driving innovation and sustainability in the sector.”

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) conducts entrance exams for admission into undergraduate programs in agriculture and allied sciences across various prestigious institutions in India. These exams open the doors to numerous educational opportunities in over 70 esteemed colleges and universities, including top institutions like the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE). Successful students can pursue degrees in disciplines such as Agronomy, Horticulture, Veterinary Sciences, and Agricultural Engineering, leading to promising careers in research, academia, agribusiness, and government sectors. The scope of ICAR exams extends beyond academia, providing pathways to significant job opportunities in both the public and private sectors, including positions in agricultural extension, research organizations, and agro-industries.