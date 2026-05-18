IIT Madras invites applications for Web-Enabled M.Tech & PG Diploma Programs

Chennai, May 18 : Indian Institute of Technology Madras is inviting applications for its Web-Enabled M.Tech and Postgraduate Diploma programs, offering flexible opportunities for both working professionals and recent graduates to pursue postgraduate education from India’s premier institution.

Applications are being accepted now, with 31st May 2026 being the last date to apply. Interested applicants can submit their applications through the official portal- https://code.iitm.ac.in/webmtech

The entrance examinations are scheduled to be held during June and July 2026 while the selected candidates will commence academic sessions in August or September 2026. For admission to the M.Tech programs, applicants must possess a relevant educational background and a minimum of two years of work experience. The PG Diploma programs are open to graduates, including freshers, with preference for candidates from relevant academic backgrounds.

Highlighting the unique aspects of these courses, Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said,

“A distinctive feature of the program is its strong emphasis on project-based learning, where participants can align academic work with real-world challenges in their workplaces and industries.”

Prof. Prathap Haridoss added,

“These programs are designed to meet the evolving needs of learners and allow participants to study without relocating or pausing their careers. Classes are delivered through live online sessions, generally scheduled during evenings or weekends, enabling learners to balance academics with professional or personal commitments.”

The programs have been structured to offer multiple entry and exit options. Learners may begin with a PG Diploma and choose either to complete the diploma or progress to the M.Tech degree. Working professionals may directly enrol in the M.Tech program while continuing employment.

FUTURE FOCUSED PROGRAMS

The programs span a wide range of future-focused disciplines such as Aerospace Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Information Security (Computer Science), Electrical Engineering, Manufacturing Analytics, Mechanical Engineering, E-Mobility and Process Safety

Launched in 2017, the Web-Enabled M.Tech program has enabled professionals across sectors to earn an IIT Madras postgraduate degree while continuing in full-time employment. Learners are assessed through assignments, continuous evaluation and remote-proctored examinations while end-semester examinations are conducted at designated centres across India.

IIT Madras also offers a PG Diploma option open to graduates, including freshers. It enables learners to acquire advanced technical skills and earn a recognised credential from IIT Madras.

Currently, around 1,200 learners are enrolled in the Web M.Tech programs, while more than 500 have graduated with an M.Tech degree from IIT Madras while continuing their professional careers.