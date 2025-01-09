IIT Mandi Opens Applications for MBA in Data Science & AI (2025-27 Batch)

Mandi, January 9th, 2024:The School of Management at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is pleased to announce the opening of admissions for its flagship MBA in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DS&AI) program for the batch of 2025-27. The flagship MBA program, launched in 2022, has already established itself as a leader in AI-driven business education. This program is designed to create future-ready management professionals with a deep understanding of data-driven decision-making and AI-powered business strategies. The program offers a stimulating and rigorous business curriculum based on industry needs and a data-driven approach that nurtures the next generation of Indian business leaders who command technology for business decision-making.

Program Highlights:

Techno-Management Focus: Integrates management concepts with data science, AI, and machine learning techniques.

Industry-Aligned Curriculum: Tailored to meet contemporary business challenges and industry demands.

Cutting-Edge Facilities: Access to advanced labs, research infrastructure, and IIT Mandi’s business incubator.

Practical Exposure: Internships, live projects, and industry collaborations to provide hands-on experience.

Global Outlook: International exchange programs and collaborations with leading academic and corporate institutions.

Why Choose IIT Mandi’s MBA Program? Located amidst the scenic Shivalik range, IIT Mandi has quickly risen as an institute of excellence achieving the 8th rank in the Innovation Category in the NIRF 2024 Rankings by the Ministry of Education. The School of Management offers interdisciplinary education and research opportunities, emphasizing innovation and entrepreneurship. The school hosts a range of expertise through its faculty members in areas including data science, artificial intelligence, operations management, financial management, marketing management, consumer behavior, human resource management, strategy, and others.

The MBA program leverages the institute’s expertise in allied fields to deliver a unique fusion of managerial and technical acumen.The program boasts an average CTC of 16 LPA and highest CTC of 39 LPA in previous placements. Key recruiters include top firms across Analytics, Consulting, Finance, and AI-driven domains.

Prof. LaxmidharBehera, Director of IIT Mandi, said, “Our MBA program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence addresses the growing need for professionals who can leverage data and AI to make impactful business decisions. IIT Mandi continues to focus on innovation and practical learning, equipping students to meet modern business challenges with confidence and competence.”

Prof. Anjan K. Swain, Chairperson of the School of Management, added, “This MBA program blends analytics, management, and technology to cultivate sharp business acumen, preparing the students to excel in today’s data-driven economy. We are committed to providing a transformative learning experience that fosters innovation, enhances thinking abilities, and develops strong leadership aptitudes.”

A student can apply for admission by choosing one of the two categories of eligibility. In the first category, the school admits candidates who have earned a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree from centrally funded technical institutions or institutions ranked among the top 100 in the NIRF 2024 rankings(Overall Category or Engineering Category). In the second category, the applicants that have appeared in CAT 2024 can apply based on their CAT score. The applicants are required to have a minimum CGPA in their qualifying degree.

The applicants can apply online through an application process available on the school website. The application process includes a group discussion and/or personal interview after the basic screening process based on eligibility criteria. The deadline for online applications is January 31, 2025, at 5:00 PM.