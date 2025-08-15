IIT Roorkee Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Pride, Innovation, and a Vision for Viksit Bharat@2047

IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Aug 15, 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Asia’s first engineering college with a legacy of over 178 years, celebrated the 79th Independence Day and the 78th anniversary of India’s freedom with grandeur and patriotic fervour in front of the historic James Thomason Building. The event brought together students, faculty, officers, staff, and their families in a vibrant expression of unity and national pride.

The celebrations began with the soulful rendition of the Kulgeet – Jayati Jayati Vidya Sansthan, composed by Jnanpith Award-winning poet Sumitranandan Pant. Revered as a lyrical ode to the Institute’s spirit, the Kulgeet blends poetic grace with timeless values, inspiring generations of students to serve the nation with knowledge, integrity, and innovation. Following this, the Director inspected the Guard of Honour and hoisted the National Flag, greeted by a resounding cheer from the gathering.

Highlighting the institute’s achievements, Prof. Pant underscored IIT Roorkee’s expanding global collaborations, record-breaking patent filings, successful technology transfers to industry, and its recent recognition as a Centre of Excellence under the National Critical Mineral Mission, along with several other milestones that reaffirm the institute’s leadership in research, innovation, and nation-building.

In his address, Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices and ideals that shaped our nation, and an inspiration to work towards a self-reliant, inclusive, and globally competitive India. At IIT Roorkee, our vision goes far beyond research papers and rankings, it is about delivering real-world impact. From creating sustainable technologies for rural communities to pioneering advancements in AI and data science, semiconductors, sustainable clean energy technologies, critical minerals and disaster management, we are developing solutions that empower people and strengthen the nation. With innovation at our core and future-ready talent as our driving force, we are steadfast in our journey towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.”

The celebration featured captivating cultural performances by students from ABN Senior Secondary School, Anushruti Academy for the Deaf, and the Cultural Society of IIT Roorkee, reflecting India’s rich heritage and the values of freedom and unity.

Adding to the day’s spirit, the Tiranga Yatra, organised by Think India, IIT Roorkee, in the afternoon, saw enthusiastic participation from students, staff, and faculty. The procession, starting from the MAC Gate in front of Rajiv Bhawan, symbolised the collective commitment of the IIT Roorkee community towards the ideals of the nation.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to uphold excellence, integrity, and innovation, reaffirming IIT Roorkee’s role as a catalyst for transformative change in India and beyond. Steeped in tradition yet propelled by innovation, the Institute remains committed to empowering the nation’s journey towards excellence, progress, and a sustainable future.