IIT Roorkee Celebrates Global Hydropower Day – A Step Towards Sustainable Energy Solutions

Roorkee, Uttarakhand, October 12, 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is pleased to announce the successful celebration of Global Hydropower Day on October 11, 2024. This event served as a significant platform to recognize the positive impacts of sustainable hydropower on people and communities worldwide, emphasizing the vital role hydropower plays in the global energy landscape and its potential to foster sustainable development.

The celebration brought together students, faculty, industry professionals, and renewable energy enthusiasts, all united by a shared passion for advancing this crucial field. The event featured an engaging program that included:

Welcome and Overview of Hydropower Day : The opening session highlighted the importance of hydropower and its contributions to sustainability.

: The opening session highlighted the importance of hydropower and its contributions to sustainability. Student Perspectives on Hydropower Development : Students shared their insights and experiences regarding hydropower projects, showcasing innovative ideas and perspectives.

: Students shared their insights and experiences regarding hydropower projects, showcasing innovative ideas and perspectives. Interactive Quiz with Exciting Prizes : Participants tested their knowledge of hydropower, with opportunities to win attractive prizes.

: Participants tested their knowledge of hydropower, with opportunities to win attractive prizes. The Role of Hydropower in Mitigating Climate Change : Experts discussed how hydropower can contribute to combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.

: Experts discussed how hydropower can contribute to combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability. Q&A Session: An interactive session allowed participants to engage directly with experts, fostering dialogue on pressing issues in hydropower.

IIT Roorkee’s Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy has been actively involved in providing technical support to over 25 state and central government organizations for small hydropower (SHP) development. The department’s expertise is also utilized by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and financial institutions, reinforcing IIT Roorkee’s commitment to promoting hydropower initiatives across India.

As a leader in hydro and renewable energy education, IIT Roorkee continues to pave the way for innovative research and development. The newly launched B.Tech program in Energy Engineering aims to equip the next generation of energy professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to address the pressing challenges of energy sustainability.

Sincere appreciation is extended to all participants, speakers, and sponsors for contributing to the success of Global Hydropower Day. This event elevated the discourse on renewable energy and supported the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions.