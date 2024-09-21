IIT Roorkee Expands Global Presence: Major MoUs Signed with Samarkand State University, Uzbekistan

Samarkand, Uzbekistan – September 21, 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and Samarkand State University (SamSU) have taken a significant step in Indo-Uzbek academic collaboration by signing two major agreements. These include a Letter of Intent to establish a Joint Master’s Degree Program (JMDP) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster research and collaboration in hydrology, environmental science, sustainable energy, and SDGs. The agreements were signed by Prof. Khalmuradov Rustam Ibragimovich, Rector of SamSU, and Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, alongside key faculty members from both universities.

The Joint Master’s Degree Program (JMDP) will be developed between IIT Roorkee’s Department of Hydrology and SAMSU’s Department of Hydrometeorology. It shall address critical global issues like water scarcity, climate change, and environmental degradation. This program shall equip students and faculties of SamSU with advanced expertise in water resource management modeling and sustainability. Through this partnership, IIT Roorkee will exploit the long-standing expertise and experience to provide actionable solutions to real-world problems in hydrology and related fields in Uzbekistan.

Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, noted that this collaboration will contribute to sustainable solutions for water and environmental issues, enhancing academic excellence and societal impact. Prof. Ibragimovich stated that the agreements underscore both institutions’ commitment to addressing pressing climate challenges and creating a platform for innovative research and education.

Prof. Vimal Chandra Srivastava, Dean of International Relations at IIT Roorkee, emphasized the partnership’s importance in expanding IIT Roorkee’s international footprint and fostering cross-cultural academic exchanges. Similarly, Dr. Muhtor Nasirov, Vice-Rector of International Relations at SAMSU, expressed excitement about the collaboration’s potential to drive global environmental sustainability and joint innovations. Prof. Naveen Navani, Dean of Academic Affairs, at IIT Roorkee emphasized that these MoUs will create new opportunities for student and faculty exchanges, research initiatives, and knowledge-sharing.

The partnership sets a benchmark for Indo-Uzbek educational collaborations and is expected to enhance the global standing of both institutions significantly. By addressing global water challenges and climate change, the IIT Roorkee-SAMSU partnership paves the way for innovative academic initiatives that will benefit future generations and foster deeper India-Uzbekistan relations. Prof. Sumit Sen, Head, of the Department of Hydrology and Prof. Ankit Agarwal, Faculty, Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee, Prof. Safarboy, Head of the Hydrology Department, and Dr. Arindam Banik, ICCR’s Chair of Indian Studies (Economics), SamSU were also present during signing of these MoUs.