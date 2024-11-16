IIT Roorkee’s Silver Jubilee Reunion: 1999 (B.Arch. 2000) Batch Establishes a Lasting Legacy through a Generous Contribution

Roorkee, India – November 16, 2024 — IIT Roorkee experienced a memorable milestone as the Silver Jubilee Reunion for the 1999 (B.Arch. 2000) Batch unfolded from November 15 -17, 2024. The event was filled with nostalgia, camaraderie, and a strong commitment to contributing to the institute’s future.

Approximately 300 attendees, including alumni and their families, came together to celebrate their bond with the institute. During the reunion, the 1999 (B.Arch. 2000) Batch displayed remarkable dedication by donating approx. 5 CRORE INR towards various initiatives. This is the largest batch donation ever received during a Jubilee Reunion. This generous donation will Support a High-tech Ambulance, Stand at LBS Stadium, 175th Anniversary Gate, Financial aid for needy students, and other impactful projects that will strengthen IIT Roorkee’s legacy.

In acknowledging this remarkable gesture, Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, stated, “The connection between our alumni and IIT Roorkee remains a lasting pillar of strength. We sincerely thank all our alumni for their unwavering support, which enables us to achieve new milestones and create a positive impact globally. The 1999 (B.Arch. 2000) Batch has set an inspiring example of this enduring bond with their Alma Mater.”

Prof. R.D. Garg, Dean of Resources & Alumni Affairs, echoed the sentiment of gratitude, saying, “The generosity and dedication of our alumni batch to their Alma Mater are truly remarkable. We are profoundly grateful for their contributions, which continue to make a transformative impact on our students’ lives. This support creates opportunities for future generations to excel and drive innovation.”

One of the alums of Class of 1999, Ambuj Kumar, expressing gratitude to their Alma Mater said that “IIT Roorkee is a big part of our identity and shaped us to be what we are. It’s an incredible feeling to get back to the institute and do our small bit.”

The reunion offered alumni a valuable opportunity to reconnect, reflect on memories, and share their achievements and experiences with fellow batchmates. The 1999 (B.Arch. 2000) Batch, through their remarkable contributions, reaffirmed the enduring impact of IIT Roorkee on their lives and their commitment to supporting the institute.

This milestone event celebrated the strong bonds formed at IIT Roorkee and highlighted the significant role alumni play in shaping the institution’s future. The 1999 (B.Arch. 2000) Batch’s generosity and dedication exemplify the spirit of giving back and underscore the lasting legacy of IIT Roorkee.