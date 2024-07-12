iLEAD Hosts Grand Convocation for the Graduating Class of 2024

Kolkata, July 12th, 2024: The Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship, And Development (iLEAD) recently hosted a grand Convocation ceremony for the 2024 pass-out batches on July 5th and 6th, 2024. The event was a significant milestone in recognizing and celebrating the academic achievements of nearly 600+ students from the iLEAD School of Business, School of Creativity, and School of Science and Technology. We are glad to share that almost 60% of the students from the batch received a placement, 30% opted for higher studies, and 10% of students chose the route of entrepreneurship.

The two-day ceremony witnessed Mr. Pradip Chopra, Chairman of iLEAD, emphasizing the importance of integrity, humility, and technology urging graduates to embrace sustainability through innovative practices.

Distinguished guests on the first day, Prof. Chandradeep (CD) Mitra, Founder & CEO at PipalMajik, and Mr. Prosenjit Baksi, Consulting Editor of Prasar Bharati, shared invaluable insights with the audience. Prof. Mitra encouraged students to focus on the journey rather than just the milestones, stating “Life is a journey and there are lots of milestones. But don’t run towards the milestone. Just set your goals and focus to make the goal successful with hard work.” Mr. Baksi stressed the significance of skill development and professional commitment to success.

On the second day, Mr. Goutam Biswas, Director of Duragen Energy Pvt Ltd, and Dr. Saibal Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Director of the Institute of Business Management, Jadavpur University, graced the event. Mr. Biswas emphasized commitment and integrity as crucial to career growth.

Dr. Mukhopadhyay motivated students to leverage their skills and knowledge for diverse career opportunities, stating, “Leadership isn’t a destination, it’s a continuous journey.” The students ranging from across various departments dressed in their graduation gowns and caps were felicitated with their degree certificates on stage.

Our honorable dignitaries also handed over special awards in the categories of “Academic Excellence”, “Best Disciplined”, “Best Research Publication”, “Brand Ambassador” and “Most Well Rounded” to the winners from their respective courses. On their big day, the parents of the graduating students were elated to be part of the celebration. Reflecting on their son’s journey, the parents of Jonathan from the BBA batch expressed pride and gratitude towards iLEAD’s faculty for nurturing his academic success. “After school, we decided BBA for him because I am in business. We didn’t know much about iLEAD before he got in here. But once he was here, we got to know more and it is an excellent place. Jonathan has changed a lot. We have seen a boy becoming and man and iLEAD has played a major role in that”, they said. Fashion student Shrishti Mukherjee highlighted iLEAD’s supportive environment, attributing her achievements to mentorship and guidance. “I am excited for the future but will miss coming to college. Being in your shell doesn’t help in your future. When you are in iLEAD you get opportunities to go beyond. We have amazing mentors who will help you to go out of your shell, out of the box, and explore”, she said.

The convocation ceremony concluded with a sense of accomplishment and motivation, inspiring graduates to embrace creativity and sustainability in their future endeavors as proud iLEADERs.