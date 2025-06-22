IMS Noida Organizes Wellness-Focused Yoga Session

Noida. The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida organized a yoga camp on Saturday at its Sector-62 campus. During the program, renowned yoga trainer Varshali Gautam guided students through Surya Namaskar, yoga postures, meditation, exercises, and pranayama. Faculty members, staff, and students actively participated in the session.

The camp commenced with the chanting of ‘Om’ and Surya Namaskar led by Yoga Guru Varshali Gautam. She emphasized the importance of maintaining both physical and mental well-being, stating, “To live a fulfilling life, one must focus on mental health along with physical fitness. Through yoga, we can distance ourselves from worries and initiate spiritual empowerment. Spiritual awakening helps eliminate negative emotions and fosters the power of positive thinking.”

IMS Vice President Mr. Chirag Gupta appreciated the initiative and remarked, “In today’s fast-paced life, yoga is a practice that strengthens us internally. Such events are essential for the holistic development of our students.” Congratulating the students for their enthusiastic participation in the Yoga Day event, Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Dhawan, Director General of IMS, said, “A happy life requires not only a healthy body but also a healthy mind. Yoga is a medium that fulfills both these essential needs.”

The program concluded with pranayama and light exercises, led by Ms. Reena Massey, Convener of the event and Head of the IMS Sports Club. She stated, “Each yoga posture and mudra must be practiced with proper discipline. You can even perform yoga at home, on your balcony, by following the necessary guidelines. Yoga not only enhances our immunity but also boosts our energy levels throughout the day