Manipal, 20th September 2024: The third edition of the “Empowering Educators: Enhancing Counselling Skills for Student Support” workshop series was officially inaugurated today at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). This two-day workshop, organized by the Department of Student Affairs, aims to equip educators with advanced counseling techniques to better support students’ mental well-being and academic success.

The event commenced with a keynote address from Dr. E. Aravind Raj, Additional Professor of Psychiatric Social Work at NIMHANS, who delivered an inspiring and thought-provoking session. His insights set the tone for a productive workshop dedicated to fostering emotional support and effective student guidance.

Dr. Geetha Maiya, Director of Student Affairs at MAHE, welcomed the participants and provided an overview of the workshop’s goals, emphasizing the importance of enhancing faculty counseling skills to better support students. The event was compered by Ms. Shilpa Joshi, Senior Counselor at MAHE.

Deputy Directors, Dr. Roshan David Jathanna, Dr. Rashmi Yogesh Pai, and Dr. Aravind Kumar Pandey, also graced the occasion with their presence, further underscoring the importance of this initiative. The workshop is being led by Ms. Karuna Devadiga, Senior Counselor, with strong support from the dedicated team of counselors in the Department of Student Affairs.

Many faculty members from various MAHE institutions in Manipal and Mangalore participating, the workshop focuses on developing essential counseling skills. These skills will enhance faculty members’ ability to offer effective guidance and emotional support to students, contributing to a more supportive educational environment.

This initiative reaffirms MAHE’s commitment to prioritizing the mental well-being of its students and ensuring a nurturing atmosphere for their academic and personal growth.