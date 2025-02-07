Inauguration of School Toilets in Hyderabad by Dupont CSR

Hyderabad, 7 Feb, 2025: Safe Water Network India (NGO) and the Dupont CSR team inaugurated toilet facilities in two schools: the Government High School for Girls (GHS(G)) in Bowenpally, Secunderabad, and the Government HS Mudfort in Thirumalai Nagar, Secunderabad. The initiative provides 10 toilets and 21 urinals in Bowenpally School and 16 toilets and 23 urinals in Mudfort, impacting 1120 students.
Dupont leadership at the event was represented by Mr. Krishan Phophalia, Financial Controller – India/ANZ cum Service Delivery Leader-Accounting & Reporting; Ms. Uma Sreeramulu – Service Delivery Leader- Global Procurement; Mr. Seetha Ramanjaneyulu – Financial Controller; Mr. Sukhendu Bandu – Manager, E2E Service Management and Ms. Tatyana Dyadyuk – Executive Assistant.
Thanking the Dupont CSR and the NGO Safe Water Network, the Principal, Mr. Madhusudan Reddy, Bowenpally School, said, “Clean, functional toilets are fundamental to schools and a big step for students’ health and academic achievement. We thank you for providing the infrastructure and a partial salary for the cleaning and cleaning supplies. He added that the safe drinking water treatment plant set up earlier provided continuous safe water to the students.”
The Principal, Ms. Irene Suprada at Mudfort School said, “The clean toilets and maintenance support are a big relief to the school and our students who earlier had no access to toilets and had to go home, especially the girl students. The toilets promote good hygiene, prevent the spread of diseases, and ensure students can comfortably attend school without disruption. This will promote good health and the ability to learn.” Thanking the donors for the clean water treatment plant set up earlier and the hand wash station in the Mudfort school, she urged continued support for the welfare of the students. The students’ presented a skit on health and hygiene, speech on how to use the toilet and keep it clean and method and moments of handwashing.
At the event, Poonam Sewak, Vice President of Programs & Partnerships, Safe Water Network India, said, “Safe Water Network is committed to School WASH both in creating infrastructure and its operation and maintenance as well as education and awareness generation on health and hygiene. We periodically conduct IEC campaigns through skits, demonstrations, and school posters. We support more than 75 schools, impacting 30,000 students.”