Inauguration of School Toilets in Hyderabad by Dupont CSR

Hyderabad, 7 Feb, 2025: Safe Water Network India (NGO) and the Dupont CSR team inaugurated toilet facilities in two schools: the Government High School for Girls (GHS(G)) in Bowenpally, Secunderabad, and the Government HS Mudfort in Thirumalai Nagar, Secunderabad. The initiative provides 10 toilets and 21 urinals in Bowenpally School and 16 toilets and 23 urinals in Mudfort, impacting 1120 students.

Dupont leadership at the event was represented by Mr. Krishan Phophalia, Financial Controller – India/ANZ cum Service Delivery Leader-Accounting & Reporting; Ms. Uma Sreeramulu – Service Delivery Leader- Global Procurement; Mr. Seetha Ramanjaneyulu – Financial Controller; Mr. Sukhendu Bandu – Manager, E2E Service Management and Ms. Tatyana Dyadyuk – Executive Assistant.