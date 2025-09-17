India Rising 2025: Bengaluru Takes Center Stage in Global Education Debate

September 17, 2025, Bengaluru, India: Bengaluru came together in full force this weekend as Vidyashilp University hosted the second edition of India Rising: Aspiring Undergrads Summit at Prestige Falcon Towers. Students, parents, counsellors, educators, and policy voices filled the venue for a day that blended inspiration, insight, and action — cementing Bengaluru’s place as the country’s crucible of ideas on higher education.

The summit opened with a stirring welcome address by Dr. P.G. Babu, Vice Chancellor, Vidyashilp University, who reminded the audience that India Rising is not just an event but a movement designed to help students and families navigate the most important decision of their lives: where and how to pursue higher education. He urged students to think fearlessly, consider the larger purpose of their education, and see India as a land of limitless possibility.

“A quarter century after liberalisation, the data show a paradox: undergraduate participation remains stubbornly low and employability uneven. The fix isn’t cosmetic—it is curricular. We must use the NEP’s promise of true multidisciplinary mobility to put mathematics, data literacy, and the language of economics at the core of every programme, while opening flexible pathways across law, liberal arts, engineering, and design. Employability will not rise by chance; it rises when curricula teach the grammar of modern life—mathematics, data, design thinking—inside a multidisciplinary frame. Independent, enabling regulation and stronger school–university–industry linkages can turn today’s uncertainty into opportunity, making higher education a first-choice aspiration across India and attracting talent from around the world.”— Dr. P.G. Babu, Vice Chancellor, Vidyashilp University

This was followed by a keynote address by Prof. Partha Ray, Director of the National Institute of Bank Management and former Adviser to the Executive Director at the IMF, Washington D.C. Prof. Ray provided a sharp analysis of the economic and geopolitical shifts influencing higher education choices. He cautioned against short-term panic about global uncertainties, highlighting India’s transition from a service-led economy to a manufacturing and innovation powerhouse.

“India is at an inflection point — economically, socially, and educationally. We must focus on data without distortion and take a long-term view of where the world is headed. Indian higher education has the potential to become a global hub for affordability, innovation, and access, provided we align our institutions with the skills and industries of tomorrow.”— Prof. Partha Ray, Director, National Institute of Bank Management

The momentum carried into three back-to-back panel discussions that kept the audience engaged through the day.

The first panel brought together Mr. Vishnuteerth Agnihotri, Mr. Sajan Poovayya, Ms. Namita Mehta, and Dr. Chandan Gowda, moderated by Dr. Tania Islam, to deliberate on the big question: India or abroad? The discussion examined affordability, quality, and long-term outcomes, calling on families to look beyond brand names and focus on ROI, employability, and purpose-driven decision-making. Panelists agreed that India’s higher education ecosystem has matured, offering globally competitive programs in law, liberal arts, and STEM — and urged parents to evaluate opportunities within India with the same seriousness as those abroad.

The second panel shifted the focus to schools and students. Dr. Angelo Michael D’Cruize, Ms. Geeta Jayanth, Dr. J. Bhuvaneswari, and Dr. Manjula Raman, moderated by Dr. Lalith Prasad, spoke about how schools are rapidly integrating AI, innovation, and global exposure into their programs. They highlighted that parents and students are now more open to choosing Indian universities if they offer interdisciplinary, experiential, and industry-linked learning. The panel called on universities to bridge this demand-supply gap by creating flexible curricula and meaningful internships, making India a first-choice destination for ambitious students.

The day’s final panel, featuring Dr. B. Gayethri Devi, Ms. Ayesha Masood, Ms. Usha Iyer, and Ms. Meenakshi Myer, moderated by Ms. Summiya Yasmeen, was a forward-looking conversation on preparing students for bold futures. The panel emphasised that entrepreneurship, adaptability, and global citizenship must be at the heart of school education and that universities must partner more closely with schools to create a seamless pipeline from school to higher education to employment.

Adding energy and colour to the day were the Innovators’ Junction contests, where students worked on tech entrepreneurship pitches, crime scene investigations, and UI/UX design for organic enterprises. These live problem-solving sessions turned into interactive classrooms that showcased the imagination, collaboration, and talent of Bengaluru’s young minds.

As the curtains came down, India Rising 2025 had done more than fill a room — it sparked a citywide conversation about where India’s brightest minds should build their futures. Bengaluru, with its thriving ecosystem of schools, universities, and startups, once again proved to be the natural stage for this dialogue.

India Rising has now taken its place as a fixture in the city’s education calendar, reaffirming Vidyashilp University’s mission to be not just a participant but a leader in shaping India’s education story for 2047 and beyond.