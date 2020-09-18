Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Joins Micron University Research Alliance

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, a leading public Technical and Research University, today announced it will join the Micron University Research Alliance (URAM). URAM’s network of academic institutions and state-of-the-art government-established centres and facilities will focus on fostering technology innovation and advancing memory design. URAM’s efforts will be guided by Micron’s rich history of industry-defining innovations. IIT Delhi’s students will benefit from a wide range of resources to advance research and development, including access to Micron labs, international internships and engaging mentorship from experts.

“Semiconductors and memory continue to be at the heart of ongoing technology revolutions. IIT Delhi is proud to be associated with Micron, a global technology leader,” said professor Anurag S. Rathore at IIT Delhi. “I am confident that this new partnership will create new opportunities for our students and faculty to collaborate and engage with some of the best minds in the industry.”

“Micron’s University Research Alliance is a testament to our long-term investment and commitment to India,” said Anand Ramamoorthy, managing director of Micron India. “We see tremendous potential in India’s engineering talent pool and aim to employ approximately 5,000 team members over the next four to five years to strengthen and accelerate critical engineering capabilities, tasks, data analytics, machine learning and smart manufacturing.”

Micron’s university alliance contributes to the Make in India initiative, established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate investment, foster innovation, and enhance manufacturing and engineering skills in India. URAM will align and enhance efforts with the National Institution for Transforming India Aayog, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge and T-Hub initiatives. In addition, URAM adheres to standards by the National Association of Software and Service Companies and Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association to build talent and advance skills.