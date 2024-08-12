Indian Textile Sector Embraces Sustainability with Newly launched eLearning Course by AMHSSC and bluesign

Jaipur, Rajasthan, 11th August 2024: The Apparel Made-Ups & Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) in partnership with bluesign® is proud to introduce the Foundation to Apparel Sustainability eLearning course. The event, held at the Jaipur, Marriott Hotel, signifies a major advancement in promoting sustainable and ethical practices within India’s textile and apparel sector.

India’s textile and apparel industry is a cornerstone of the national economy, accounting for approximately 2% of GDP and 18% of manufacturing output. The sector employs 45 million people directly and supports another 60 million in related industries. As the world’s 5th largest exporter, India’s role highlights the pressing need for sustainable development within this sector.

The event featured distinguished industry leaders including Mr Zakir Hussain, President, GEAR, Shri. Ravi Poddar, Proprietor, Cheer Sagar; Padma Shri Dr. A Sakthivel, Chairman AMHSSC; Ms. Katharina Verena Mayer, Director Customer Relations bluesign technologies. The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing a dedication to a sustainable future.

The Foundation to Apparel Sustainability Course, developed by bluesign® academy in collaboration with AMHSSC, will commence in September 2024. Delivered through an online module format over eight weeks, the course will feature one e-learning session each week. It aims to provide an in-depth exploration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects in the textile industry, with a particular focus on the Indian market. This course supports India’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2070, as pledged by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, by equipping industry leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to implement sustainable practices.

The course is designed to offer practical knowledge that participants can directly apply within manufacturing units. Tailored for senior and middle management in the apparel industry, it empowers these leaders to drive responsible change and support India’s emergence as a global leader in sustainability. Topics covered include an introduction to sustainable fashion, a historical perspective of the fashion industry, sustainable fibers, eco-friendly textile processes, impact and footprint assessment, chemical management and hazard assessment, social and ethical aspects in apparel sustainability, and sustainability reporting.

Padma Shri Dr. A Sakthivel, Chairman AMHSSC, commented, “Jaipur’s rich textile heritage is a perfect backdrop for launching this sustainability course. It will empower local artisans and manufacturers to innovate responsibly.” Ms. Katharina Verena Mayer, Director Customer Relations bluesign technologies, said, “The launch of this course in Jaipur is a crucial step towards integrating sustainability into India’s textile industry. We’re excited to witness its positive impact.”

This initiative not only sets new standards for responsible business conduct in India’s textile and apparel sector but also aligns with international expectations and growing consumer demands for ethical and sustainable products. In Jaipur, the course aims to transform local industry practices, promoting sustainability and enhancing competitiveness in the city’s vibrant textile sector.

The AMHSSC and bluesign® invite all stakeholders in the textile and apparel sector to participate in this transformative course. By joining hands, we can ensure a sustainable future for the industry, benefiting not just businesses but also the environment and society at large.