India’s first version of Alladin Jr. by The Brigade School @ JP Nagar and Imbroglio Productions

Bengaluru 7th November 2024: Students of ‘The Brigade School @ JP Nagar’ will be presenting India’s first version of Aladdin Jr., a broadway musical with extraordinary visuals, vibrant costumes and enchanting sets. Scheduled for 6:00 pm on 9th November, 2024 at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan, Vasanth Nagar, this classical tale promises to be a visual treat of a classic tale with a modern message. The act will feature over 400 students live on stage. With expanded characters, new songs, and more thrills, this new adaptation will open “a whole new world” for audiences.

“This year, to mark our service in education, students from The Brigade School have dedicated themselves wholeheartedly to bring to life an extraordinary production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. being rendered for the first time in the country. The production directed by Imbroglio Productions will be a treat to the senses with spectacular acting, dancing, singing, costumes, sets, props and more.” said Ms Githa Shankar (Founder, Brigade Schools) “Our selection of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. was aimed at helping students go beyond body consciousness and rekindle the idea of soul consciousness. I am sure the audience will enjoy the musical and be transported to the vibrant world of Agrabah, filled with wonder, adventure, and heart. Our talented cast and crew have poured their hearts into bringing this beloved tale to life. As the audience relives the memories of this enchanting musical, they will remember that the true magic lies within the power of imagination, courage, and the bonds of love. The conceptualisation and implementation of each piece in the musical showcases creativity par excellence.” said Divyesh Bhandari (Show Director)

Disney’s Aladdin JR. is based on the 1992 Academy-Award®-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within. The story you know, and love has been given the royal treatment! Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie with the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and moral character.