Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya Secures 3 All India Rank 1 Positions in NEET 2024

India, June 6, 2024: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya – India’s only AI-powered learning platform delivering outcome-based learning at scale, proudly announces its stellar performance in NEET 2024 exams. This year, Infinity Learn stands out as the only online learning platform to deliver a perfect score!

Isha Kothari, Iram Quazi, and Darsh Paghdar, who studied exclusively on the platform, secured the prestigious All India Rank (AIR) 1.

In addition to AIR 1, 40+ learners have successfully qualified to pursue their dream course in MBBS, based on their scores in the recent medical entrance exam.

Congratulating the achievers, Ms. Sushma Boppana, Co-founder of Infinity Learn and Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Group, said, “We are ecstatic about the exceptional performance of our learners in the NEET 2024 exams. This further reinforces our commitment to achieving learning outcomes. We believe that such results are not just the learners’ win, but also a testament to our dedicated faculty, who have always put in their best to help ambitious minds achieve their goals. Therefore, we congratulate our educators as well for such an outstanding result. We wish the toppers good luck for their next phase of life—studying in their dream medical colleges.”

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said, “Heartiest congratulations to our outstanding achievers of NEET 2024! Having three AIR 1 holders from our online learning platform is a huge win for us. It is a testament to the power of collaboration between technology and expert educators. We succeeded in providing a seamless, enriching learning environment, ensuring no compromise in education, driven by our core principle: ‘Baccha Seekha Ki Nahi’. These results showcase the profound impact of our AI-powered platform, making us the only online platform to achieve a perfect score in NEET 2024. This achievement motivates us to strive for more exceptional results, solidifying Infinity Learn as the leader in Tier 1 college admissions. We wish these young minds the best and envision them becoming tomorrow’s leading doctors!”

Infinity Learn’s AI-powered platform democratizes education by offering high-quality yet affordable education to learners in tier 2 and 3 cities The platform provides comprehensive resources, including top-notch content, adaptive tests, and personalized learning paths. For those seeking alternatives to traditional coaching, Infinity Learn offers a fully immersive experience with live classes.