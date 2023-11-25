Innovation Takes Center Stage at Tinker Fest 2023

Kolkata, November 25, 2023: Tinker Fest held here today is an annual event dedicated to showcasing innovation and creativity through Robotics amongst school children. The event brought together over 350 enthusiastic young inventors of grades 1-10 from schools all over West Bengal. The previous editions of Tinker Fest have engaged over 100 schools in various fun STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) challenges. Chief Guest, Mr Tapan Misra, graced the event and educationists Debkumar Mitra, Sushobhan Mukherjee and Dr. Pulin Behari Chakraborty adjudged the various competitions that were held under Tinker Fest 2023.

A MakersLoft initiative, Tinker Fest 2023 features an array of STEM & Robotics projects from schools on the theme of Space. Meghna Bhutoria, Founder of MakersLoft and an INSEAD alumnus said “The objective of Tinker Fest is to create an inspiring environment for students to explore, experiment and learn about STEM & Robotics through hands-on activities. “

Aakash Byju’s spokesperson, Sudipta Chaudhury, the Chief Marketing Officer for West Bengal, emphasized that Aakash, a trailblazer in preparing students for Medical and Engineering Entrances, has dedicated the past 35 years to recognizing potential, nurturing talent, and shaping the careers of millions of students. Such events play a pivotal role in fortifying their commitment to promoting the study of Science and Technologies on a larger scale, reaching a broader audience of students.

At Tinker Fest 2023, students from grades 1-10 build exhibited interactive models to the theme of space, from rovers to space habitat to projects exploring possibility of life outside Earth. Students of grades 1-3 showcased their creativity using blocks in the Galactic Builders Challenge. Grades 4-6 build robots that simulates mission Chandrayaan. Grades 7-10 have built and programmed robots that navigated through challenging off-road terrain, simulating rovers crossing harsh Martian terrain. Others competed in Robo Wars a thrilling test of engineering, strategy and robot combat skills.