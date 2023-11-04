International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) Celebrates Silver Jubilee Year of Academic Excellence

Bangalore Bangalore The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore ( IIIT – B ) marked a significant milestone by celebrating its silver jubilee year of academic excellence . Established in 1998 with a vision to contribute to the IT industry through education and research, entrepreneurship, and innovation, IIIT – B has established itself as a distinctive institution in the domain of information technology . The) marked a significant milestone by celebrating its. Established in 1998 with a vision to contribute to the IT industry through education and research, entrepreneurship, and innovation,has established itself as a distinctive institution in the domain

“Twenty-five years of dedicated pursuit of knowledge, innovation, and academic excellence have made IIIT – B an institution that truly stands apart,” said Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT – Bangalore , addressing the gathering at the valedictory function of Silver Jubilee . “Our journey has been marked by a commitment to fostering research, entrepreneurship, and collaboration with industry, enabling our students to excel in the dynamic world of information technology .”

IIIT – B ‘s Silver Jubilee year highlighted several facets that set the institution apart:

1. Experiential Learning: IIIT – B emphasizes experiential learning through project electives, lab work, and internships, providing students with practical knowledge.

2. Research Excellence : The institute hosts centers of research such as the E-Health Research Centre, Centre for Data Sciences, and Centre for Information Technology and Public Policy, fostering multidisciplinary research. The EHRC that provides technical support to the he National Tele Mental Health or TELEMANAS Programme, a significant initiative, making mental health support more accessible across the country has handled over 4,00,000 calls since its launch in October 2022. The IIIT – B COMET Foundation is working to develop indigenous technologies for 5G and 6G Networks. The Centre is developing various technologies to support massive-MIMO capability in indigenous Radio Access Networks. It is also actively working to contribute the emerging 6G standards in the area of Intelligent Reflecting Surfaces.

3. Entrepreneurial Support: IIIT – B offers robust support through its Innovation Centre and startup ecosystem, encouraging students to turn their innovative ideas into viable ventures. IIIT – B has been a catalyst for innovation, fostering 60 startups, launching 80 products and generating 300+ full-time jobs. The accomplished faculty and industry- academic governance have played a key role in these achievements.

4. Global Collaboration and Presence: IIIT – B collaborates with renowned international institutions like MIT Boston, University of Berlin, and Hof University, promoting global exchange of knowledge. Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) that developed AADHAR like platform has been rolled out in 12 countries including Morocco, Philipines and Euthopia.

5. Innovative Pedagogy: The institute ‘s pedagogy incorporates learning management systems, automated assessments, and regular curriculum reviews, ensuring that students stay updated with the latest technological trends.

6. All-Round Development: IIIT – B goes beyond academic rigor, promoting all-round development through various clubs and committees focusing on theater, art, comics, and more.

The academia at IIIT – B has continuously evolved to keep pace with the latest trends in the IT sector. The institute ‘s three-tier approach of program, course, and teaching distinguishes it from others, allowing students to make a significant impact on the academic field.

IIIT – B also emphasizes international exchange programs, faculty collaborations with leading universities, and industry partnerships, creating a rich learning environment for its students. The institute ‘s strong research culture is evident through its seven research domains, which connect research to industry and society, catalyzing positive change.

The Innovation Centre at IIIT – B plays a pivotal role in supporting research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, incubating startups and commercializing intellectual property. Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievements and financial needs, ensuring that students have access to quality education.

IIIT – B ‘s impressive placement record, with 100% placements, showcases its commitment to preparing students for successful careers in various industries. The campus provides world-class facilities, including sports amenities, a state- of -the-art library, medical services, and a vibrant campus life filled with events, conferences, and seminars.