ITM University Raipur Celebrates Academic Excellence at its 10th Convocation Ceremony

Raipur, 19 September 2025 – ITM University Raipur marked a major academic milestone with the successful celebration of its 10th Convocation Ceremony, held at the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium. The grand event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. R. S. Jahagirdar, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Lakshmi Murthy, and Registrar Mr. Sourav Chatterjee, along with faculty, students, parents, and invited guests.

During the ceremony, the university proudly conferred degrees upon 474 graduating students from a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The university also recognized outstanding academic performers with gold medals and special memorial awards. Mr. Arpit Chandrakar from the B.Sc. (Hons.) Microbiology program was declared the Overall University Topper, receiving accolades for his academic excellence.

Several other meritorious students were honoured for their achievements, including Nikita (MBA), Akanksha Jain (LL.M.), Parul Nag (MCA), Sovan Pramanik (M.Sc. Microbiology), Dharna Jain (BBA.LL.B), Maanas Gupta (B.Arch), Manisha Bhattacharjee (BA (H) IHTM), Manmeet Kaur (B.Com (H)), and Khushi Bhatia (BBA), who also received the Late Siddhartha Golechha Memorial Award. Deeya Singh from the BBA program was awarded the Silver Medal as the university’s second topper, while Keshav Sharma from MBA was recognized with the Late Aishwarya Shukla Memorial Award.

A major highlight of the convocation was the conferment of the Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa – D.Litt.) upon two distinguished personalities. Mr. Pradeep Tandon, President of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., was honoured for his exemplary leadership in the corporate sector, his role in policy reform, and his commitment to education and nation-building. Mr. Manish (Maan Singh) Baghel, a visionary rural development leader from Bastar, was recognized for his transformative work in turning the village of Dhudmaras into a global model for sustainable eco-tourism and rural empowerment.

“This convocation is not just a celebration of academic achievement, but a reminder that with knowledge comes responsibility, to innovate, to lead, and to serve society with integrity,”-– Dr. Lakshmi Murthy, Pro Vice Chancellor, ITM University Raipur

In her address, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Lakshmi Murthy presented the Annual Report of the University, showcasing key achievements in academics, research, and placement over the past academic year. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. R. S. Jahagirdar addressed the graduating class, encouraging students to uphold the values of integrity, innovation, and service to society as they step into the next chapter of their lives.

The ceremony concluded with the administration of the Graduates’ Oath and the formal conferment of degrees. Registrar Mr. Sourav Chatterjee delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the faculty, staff, students, and their families. ITM University extended its warmest wishes to all graduates, wishing them a future filled with success, purpose, and continued learning.