J.D. Birla Institute Kicks off Academic Year with Inspiring Orientation for Batch 2024-2027

07th August, 2024: J.D. Birla Institute kicked off the new academic year with a vibrant orientation program at the Vidya Mandir Auditorium for the batch of 2024-2027.

The session featured inspiring talks by Mr. Prakash Nahata, MP, Career DNA & CEO, Anthroplace Consulting (P) Ltd, provided “A Student’s Guide to Career Building” and Prof. Deepali Singhee, Principal of J.D. Birla Institute, emphasized self-improvement and career planning, highlighting the success stories of institute.

The orientation set an enthusiastic tone for the academic year, leaving students motivated and ready to embark on their journey at J.D. Birla Institute.