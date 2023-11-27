JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Celebrated Excellence in Sports

Bengaluru, 27th November 2023: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) successfully conducted its annual Sports Achievers Award 2023, a momentous event that brought into limelight the University’s exceptional talents and their contribution towards the sports community. The Sports Achievers Award was held on 23rd November in Bengaluru to a rousing reception, bringing together 52 student-athletes who were honoured and recognised individually as well as for their team endeavours.

The Sports Achievers Award 2023 showcased the commitment and hard work of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University’s) sports stars and recognised their exceptional contributions across various disciplines.

Speaking on this, OLY Srihari Nataraj said, “I am truly honoured to be a part of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University’s) Sports Achievers Award 2023. This honour is not only limited to my personal journey, but also showcases the University’s commitment towards harnessing talent and celebrating athletic excellence. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has been influential in providing the perfect platform for athletes to grow and flourish, and I am grateful for the incredible support and opportunities it has provided me. This award is a testament to the vibrant sports culture that defines JAIN University. I eagerly look forward to inspiring future generations of athletes and contributing to the legacy of excellence that is upheld by the University.” “We are immensely proud of our sports achievers. The Sports Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates the success of the athletes and embodies the energetic sports culture at JAIN University,“ said Dr. U. V. Sankar, Director of Sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) “Our athletes have excelled not only in their respective sports but have also personified the values of teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship. These victories are not merely trophies on a shelf; they are symbols of the unwavering dedication, resilience, and talent of our athletes. They represent the culmination of countless hours of training, unwavering commitment, and an unwavering belief in the power of sports to transform lives.”

The event’s Chief Guest was Hon. Mr. Kangwa Chilesh, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts, Republic of Zambia, presided over Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) and also saw a landmark attendance by a diverse audience including faculty, students, and alumni. The Sports Achievers Award 2023 and the response received further underlined JAIN University’s commitment to encouraging a culture of excellence and providing a stepping stone for its athletes to reach their ultimate success.