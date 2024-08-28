JAIN Online learners embark on an unforgettable educational expedition to Azerbaijan

Bengaluru 28th August 2024: JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), recently organized the Azerbaijan Immersion Program, a unique blend of study, fun, and adventure. This educational expedition was hosted by ENGAGE, JAIN Online’s learners’ community platform, designed to nurture a sense of community and offer learners an unparalleled opportunity to combine education with adventure in the serene landscapes of Azerbaijan.

The week-long Azerbaijan Immersion Program included a 4 day stay in the capital city of Baku and 2 days in Gabala. Learners explored renowned tourist sites, historical places, heritage buildings, and monuments. In Baku, they visited the iconic Old City, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, enjoyed shopping at the famous Nizami Street, and experienced the beauty of Shahdag Mountain Resort and National Park. The Absheron tour offered them a chance to relax on sandy beaches and visit holiday villages.

In Gabala, learners enjoyed the picturesque Nohur Lake and took in the magnificent views of the Caucasus Mountains and surrounding villages, immersing themselves in fresh air and natural beauty.