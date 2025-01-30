Jaipur BookMark 2025: South Asia’s Foremost Publishing Conclave Celebrates Its 12th Year

Jaipur BookMark stands tall as the premier B2B platform for the South Asian publishing industry and celebrated its 12th year at the 2025 edition of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival. An integral part of the Festival, JBM has played a pivotal role in shaping the growth, resilience, and innovation in the Indian publishing landscape. JBM is running concurrently to the Festival from 30th Jan to 3rd February.

Over the past 12 years, the Jaipur Bookmark has evolved into a hub for the global book trade, bringing publishers, literary agents, editors, writers, translators, and booksellers under one roof. The platform has been the nerve centre for forging business relationships, fostering collaboration and sparking inventive ideas.

At JBM’s Opening Reception, addresses were delivered by the Ambassador of Norway to India, H.E. May-Elin Stener; JBM Director, Manisha Chaudhry; Jaipur Literature Festival Co-Director and award-winning writer, Namita Gokhale; and Jaipur Literature Festival Producer and Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, Sanjoy K. Roy. The Royal Norwegian Embassy, a long-standing Country Partner of JBM, reaffirmed its commitment to the festival, with Ambassador Stener highlighting the crucial role of translations in global publishing.

In her opening address, Manisha Chaudhry provided key highlights of this year’s JBM programme. Namita Gokhale reflected on the publishing industry’s transformative power and its role as a platform that upholds the core values of publishers. Sanjoy K. Roy expressed his gratitude to Norway for its unwavering support of JBM over the past 12 years. Ambassador H.E. May-Elin Stener remarked on Norway’s significant presence at the festival, noting that despite a population of just five million, they have a remarkably large delegation in attendance.

The keynote address by renowned historian A.R. Venkatachalapathy, From Palmleaf to Pagemaker: A Biography of the Indian Book, explored the evolution of book culture in India, tracing its journey from traditional manuscripts to modern publishing. His expertise and passion for book history were reflected in an engaging and thought-provoking presentation

One of the standout sessions, Green Shoots of Big Ideas: Writing for Children, featured Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo in conversation with Mandira Nayar. Duflo’s insightful discussion on the need for children’s literature to reflect diverse childhoods and introduce complex economic concepts in an accessible way captivated audiences.

A highlight was A.R. Venkatachalapathy, Kannan Sundaram, and Mythili Sundaram engaged in a conversation with Neeta Gupta, reflecting on the 30-year journey of Kalachuvadu, the iconic Tamil publishing house. They traced its evolution, highlighting its contributions, challenges, and enduring impact on Tamil literature and publishing.

