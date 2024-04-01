JBCN International School, Borivali, inspires Changemakers

Mumbai 1st April 2024: JBCN International School, Borivali, successfully concluded its annual Innovators’ Convention, showcasing the ingenuity and creativity of learners from grades III to IX. The convention under the “Innovate, Create, Impact” theme featured over 250 innovative projects that exemplified the spirit of Change making and problem-solving.
The JBCN Innovators’ Convention 2023-24 provided a platform for learners to exhibit their inventive projects, emphasising originality, clarity, feasibility, impact, and sustainability. From solutions for space agriculture to addressing overflowing dustbins and creating affordable air purifiers, the projects showcased diverse, innovative ideas that impact society and the environment positively.
The event was graced by the esteemed Chief Guest, Dr Supratik Chakraborty, a Stanford graduate and currently holds the position of Bajaj Group Chair Professor in Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay. We were also honoured to have two Guests of Honor: Dr Diksha Makwani, an eminent scientist with over two decades of experience at IIT Bombay, and Prof. Dhananjay Singh who added immense value to the convention, inspiring young innovators and emphasised the importance of innovation in education.
“While witnessing the outstanding projects by the learners, I was truly impressed by their ability to work independently and engage effectively with inquiries. It is crucial for educational institutions to cultivate a culture that encourages curiosity and critical thinking, guiding learners to question and explore rather than simply accepting information at face value”, said Dr. Supratik Chakraborty, Bajaj Group Chair Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay
“We are thrilled to witness the remarkable creativity and problem-solving skills displayed by our learners at the Innovators’ Convention,” said Ms Debika Chatterji, Director Principal of JBCN International School, Borivali. “This event underscores our commitment to nurturing Changemakers who are equipped with the ability to think and find solutions to tackle real-world challenges and drive positive change in their communities.”
Mr Kunal Dalal, Managing Director of JBCN Education, emphasised the importance of instilling a solution mindset in learners. “The Innovators’ Convention not only celebrates innovation but also fosters a culture of empowerment and social responsibility among our learners. We believe in equipping them with the skills and mindset needed to become global citizens in today’s rapidly evolving world.”