JBCN International School, Borivali, inspires Changemakers

Mumbai 1st April 2024: JBCN International School, Borivali, successfully concluded its annual Innovators’ Convention, showcasing the ingenuity and creativity of learners from grades III to IX. The convention under the “Innovate, Create, Impact” theme featured over 250 innovative projects that exemplified the spirit of Change making and problem-solving.

The JBCN Innovators’ Convention 2023-24 provided a platform for learners to exhibit their inventive projects, emphasising originality, clarity, feasibility, impact, and sustainability. From solutions for space agriculture to addressing overflowing dustbins and creating affordable air purifiers, the projects showcased diverse, innovative ideas that impact society and the environment positively.

The event was graced by the esteemed Chief Guest, Dr Supratik Chakraborty, a Stanford graduate and currently holds the position of Bajaj Group Chair Professor in Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay. We were also honoured to have two Guests of Honor: Dr Diksha Makwani, an eminent scientist with over two decades of experience at IIT Bombay, and Prof. Dhananjay Singh who added immense value to the convention, inspiring young innovators and emphasised the importance of innovation in education.