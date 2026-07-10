Jharkhand to Conduct ‘Chunav Pathshala’ at All Polling Booths for Electoral Roll Verification

Ranchi, July 10: The Jharkhand government will organise ‘Chunav Pathshala’ at all polling booths across the state on July 14 to facilitate electoral roll verification and assist citizens in updating their voter details.

The initiative, aimed at strengthening the accuracy of electoral rolls, will provide voters an opportunity to verify their information, raise corrections, and seek assistance regarding voter registration-related processes.

Officials associated with the election administration have been directed to ensure effective coordination and public participation during the programme. Booth-level officers will be present at polling stations to guide citizens through the verification process and address their queries.

The ‘Chunav Pathshala’ initiative is part of ongoing efforts to improve voter services, increase awareness, and ensure that eligible citizens are properly included in the electoral database.

Authorities have appealed to voters to participate in the programme and verify their details to help maintain updated and error-free electoral rolls ahead of future elections.