Jim Brewer’s New Book My Shame: A Novel of Thailand

Salem, NM, January 02, 2024 –Fulton Books author Jim Brewer, who spent eleven years in Asia while serving in the US Army, has completed his most recent book, “My Shame: A Novel of Thailand”: a powerful story of a young girl who is kidnapped and forced into a life of sex work, struggling to break free from her abusers to start a new life for herself and possibly return home.

Brewer writes, “Taken from her tiny village on the edge of Thailand and Burma at the age of thirteen and forced into prostitution, a young girl fights for a better life amid a world of predators and shady characters intent on using her for their own twisted reasons. She yearns to find that one special man who will look past who she once was and love her for the woman she is today.”