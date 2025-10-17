JIRS Ranked No. 1 Residential School in Karnataka and No.1 in India at the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2025-26

Bangalore, October 17th, 2025: JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) has once again achieved the distinguished No. 1 position in Karnataka and No. 1 in India under the International Residential Schools category at the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2025-26. The award ceremony, held at Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi on 14th October 2025, celebrated educational excellence nationwide.

This significant recognition underscores JIRS’s enduring commitment to excellence in education and its holistic approach toward student development. The rankings highlight the school’s exceptional performance across multiple parameters, including teacher competency, curriculum and pedagogy, co-curricular education, international exposure, experiential learning, community service, sports education, infrastructure, and leadership management.

CAS, Duke of Edinburgh program, Model United Nations, weekend’s adventure and experiential learning trips have played a vital role in fostering student growth beyond the classroom. Flagship programs like “The Verticals” has provided students with in-depth exposure and real world insights to four core domains- marketing, Finance, HR & Entrepreneurship facilitated by industry experts and the “Inspire Impact” program connects students with accomplished leaders from diverse fields, inspiring them with valuable lessons of social responsibility, career inspiration and personal growth. This robust emphasis on holistic development has contributed to achieving this prestigious milestone.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation in learning, JIRS regularly organizes platforms that encourage students to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas and creative skills. These initiatives cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit and prepare young minds to meet future challenges with confidence and purpose.

Expressing pride in this achievement, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Founder and Chairman of the JAIN Group, stated: “This honour reaffirms JIRS’s vision to nurture students as global citizens, guided by compassion, innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Our aim has always been to provide an ecosystem that inspires every learner to excel academically, grow emotionally, and think independently. It is a proud reflection of our unwavering pursuit of holistic excellence in education.”

This milestone accentuates JIRS’s role as a trailblazer in residential education and a model institution dedicated to shaping future-ready leaders who make meaningful contributions to society.