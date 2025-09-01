JIS College of Engineering Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Education

Kalyani September 1, 2025: JIS College of Engineering (JISCE) celebrated its Silver Jubilee, commemorating 25 years of academic excellence since its establishment in 2000. The milestone event, held on the college campus, highlighted the institution’s legacy of innovation, leadership, and contribution to technical education.

As an autonomous institution, JISCE has expanded its academic offerings over the past two and a half decades, now providing ten undergraduate and multiple postgraduate programs. The college has been recognised for its student-focused teaching, including being named India’s first fully Flipped Learning Institute. JISCE has also received national accolades, such as NIRF rankings for consecutive five years since 2020 till date, a 5-star rating from the MHRD Innovation Cell, and the “EXCELLENT” band in ARIIA 2021. The college’s research community has produced over 1,500 publications and more than 500 intellectual properties.

The celebration was attended by a host of distinguished guests from academia, government, and industry, including Sonu Sood, Renowned, Bollywood Actor; Prof. (Dr.) Tapas Chakraborty, Vice Chancellor of MAKAUT; Mr. Bharat Dave, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata; Prof. (Dr.) Partha Sarkar, Principal, JIS College of Engineering; Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director of JIS Group ; Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group and many others.

During the event, JISCE honoured 25 notable individuals for their contributions in various fields, as well as 25 headmasters and headmistresses from local schools. With proud privilege 25 distinguished alumni of this institute, renowned in their respective fields were honoured. The college also presented awards to students for their outstanding academic performance and achievements in national exams. The day concluded with a musical performance by artist Sradha Misra.