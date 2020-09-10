JK Business School students outshine in Gurugram University BBA Results: Bag top 2 positions and 7 out of top 10

Gurugram University which is synonymous with excellence in education recently announced the result for the BBA First year. JK B-School (JKBS) secured top 2 positions with Medhashree Joshi and Vaibhav Lodhi leading the result board with 439 and 420 marks respectively. With 7 out of top 10 positions in BBA Semester 1, JK Business School outshines all the institutes affiliated to Gurugram University, a State University of Govt. of Haryana. JKBS has been ranked 11th in Top BBA Colleges in India and 5th in the Northern Region by the Global Human Resource Development Centre (GHRDC) 2020.JKBS set up in 2006 in Gurgaon, Haryana as a potential place for training budding managers and future leaders, the college provides maximum industry interface to the students. The industry interface, mentorship, business simulations, corporate guest lectures, webinars, industrial visits, live projects, Capstone projects and Competency Development Workshops make the BBA program at JKBS the best in the region. Even during this extraordinary time JKBS, conducted classes with G Suite without any glitch because flip classroom is an integral part of our pedagogy.

Thriving on the strong value system of JK Organization, JK Business School truly believes in the inculcation of a good citizen and good human being in its students. JKBS believes in the holistic development of the students, therefore, the teaching and learning process is very much focused on outcome-based education systems (OBE) which has been practised by JKBS much before it has become a point of discussion as a part of New Education policy.

Speaking on this achievement Prof (Dr.) Sanjiv Marwah, Director, JK Business School said, “For this outstanding achievement, I congratulate all the students and their parents for always being inspirational support to us and our faculty for their continuous support in nurturing the students and bringing out best from them.” He further added “In today’s changing business dynamics, there is a surge in demand for highly qualified, skilled and motivated business professionals. A successful business professional should have sound knowledge, requisite skills, vision and expertise along with the ability to lead and manage multiple business functions. At JKBS, Students are not confined to curriculum only rather provided ample opportunities to flourish and hone their skills through various clubs and committees which are elected and run by students only. “Learning by Doing” approach is not only preached but practised that has boosted the confidence of our student’s manifolds. The BBA program at JKBS prepares students for an excellent and extremely rewarding career in business and other organizations.”

JKBS is the only industry anchored campus for Gurugram University. The core pedagogy of JKBS involves hands-on experience by manoeuvring case studies, applications based on real industry data, live projects and extensive corporate connect by way of veterans from the industry handling the academic delivery and Gurugram would provide all the opportunities in the neighbourhood. At present JKBS offers BBA, a three-year full-time program affiliated to Gurugram University, a state university in Haryana and PGDM, a two-year, credits based, full-time management program recognized by AICTE, a body under the Ministry of HRD, Govt of India. JKBS is North India’s first business school to sign an agreement with IIM Bangalore for its IIMBx program to provide its students with the opportunity to develop their skills through digital learning. JKBS also partnered with AIMA Bizlab to offer training opportunities in state-of-the-art areas of technology and artificial intelligence. The campus is using G-Suite Google classroom for conducting its online classes and is geared up to welcome the new batch on its 10-acre campus with all the COVID protocols set by Govt. of India in place.

The institute has a very talented team of faculty that includes both core & visiting. They come from the best B-Schools like IIMs, IMT, Columbia B-School, Boston University and have impressive industry understanding and exposure. JK Business School is ranked # 7 among India’s Top 10 private higher education institutions for Best Academia-Industry Alliance in the Education World India Higher Education Grand Jury Awards 2020-21.