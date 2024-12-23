JU 2024 National Art Exhibition and Camp Kicks Off at Jain University

23rd Decem ber 2024 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Jain University, in collaboration with Jain School of Design and Shantamani Kala Kendra, successfully commenced the JU 2024 National Art Exhibition and Camp, a groundbreaking initiative celebrating the transformative power of art. The camp is underway at 24 Divine Live Art Gallery, School of design, media and creative arts, JAIN (Deemed- to-be- University), Bengaluru from 22nd to 24th December.

Bringing together 60 artists from various corners of India, the event will feature 100 unique art forms and numerous live art demonstrations across three days of artistic immersion. The thematic focus on Karnataka will emphasise art’s role in uniting communities and fostering cultural and economic development.

The day one of the event was graced by luminaries like Shri Vijay Achrekar, Renowned Artist from Mumbai; Shri Krishna Setty, Eminent Artist from Bengaluru; Shri Srinivasulu IFS, Commissioner, Ayush Department; and Shri Pa Sa Kumar, Senior Artist and Chairman, Karnataka Lalita Kala Akademi.

Highlighting the initiative’s purpose, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of Jain (Deemed-to-be-University) said, “This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening the relationship between art, society and economic growth, establishing Jain University as a beacon for cultural innovation.”

Avinash D Kate, Dean of Art and Design at Shantamani Kala Kendra, said, “The JU 2024 National Art Exhibition and Camp is a milestone in our commitment to fostering creativity. By showcasing Karnataka’s rich artistic heritage and including participants from the North East, we celebrate India’s cultural diversity and artistic brilliance.”

Inaugurating the camp, Shri C.S. Krishna Shetty, a National Award-winning artist and former Chairman of the Central Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi, emphasized the transformative power of art in fostering unity and bridging societal divides. He highlighted the importance of students harnessing their innate artistic talents to express their emotions and showcase their creativity.

One of the standout participants at the Art Camp is Mr. Rajendar Amkam from Solapur, celebrated for his distinctive weaving art that transforms into mesmerizing portraits. A self-taught artist, Mr. Amkam has received a National Award, two Maharashtra State Awards, and six district-level honours. His exceptional work has been exhibited internationally in Australia and France, as well as at the prestigious “Make in India” initiative, where it garnered acclaim from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Sweden.

The event will not only celebrate artistic heritage but also empower artists through recognition and economic opportunities. Attendees left inspired by the unique cultural and artistic narratives presented.