Juan J. Gomez’s New Book, Mission 44 (Red Planet): Interplanetary Travel

Austin, TX, November 22, 2023 — Fulton Books author Juan J. Gomez, who is inspired by and has a passion for the science fiction genre, has completed his most recent book, “Mission 44 (Red Planet): Interplanetary Travel”: a charming story that follows a young boy who sets off on an incredible adventure through space, but discovers that his experiences are a creative dream he’s been having while at the dentist.

“In this short science fiction story, the character Ralph travels to the far reaches of space and the solar system through his imagination,” writes Gomez. “Not long after, however, he wakes up and looks around, surprised to remember that he is in the dentist’s room. Then he realizes that he is not really in orbit flying through space as he truly believed but rather is on Earth, in a place called Galactic Dental, and for his own benefit he understands that everything had been the product of his expansive imagination. He observes that many of his dream experiences coincide with the reality of his environment, such as the music on the radio, the words of the assistant, and the service personnel who move here and there in white suits and transparent acrylic masks.

“All these elements give the appearance of a peaceful sensation that Ralph is moving inside a traveling space capsule.

“Little Ralph is also a self-taught little scientist who, in addition to doing experiments, always reads books and many interplanetary novels. He is someone who has always dreamed of one day visiting Mars. Ralph is an astronaut who will one day save humanity and make them multiplanetary, in a mission that he himself named Mission 44 (Red Planet): Interplanetary Travel.”