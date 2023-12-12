Juanita Eason’s Newly Released Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman

Stockbridge, GA, December 12, 2023 — “Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past”: a powerful message for women of all backgrounds. “Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past” is the creation of published author Juanita Eason, a dedicated wife, mother, speaker, and pastor who resides in Georgia.

Eason shares, “The ways of a girl to a woman mindset, Journey with me to the healing process. Learning the steps to healing the mind from unwanted issues.

“Encouraging style, and a dynamic spirit Juanita Eason will motivate you for your Turning Point.

“Empowering women to:

Learn that you are renewed and empowered in the spirit of God to turn.

Learn the gifts inside of you gives you the access.

You need to mature and turn into the woman God has made.

Learn that your voice does matter to God.

Learn how to release the little girl inside of you.

“When your mind is renewed, your strength is empowered to knowing it motivates your voice to keep your healing in the right posture, which gives you the release of the authentic woman in you.

“Get Ready For Your Turning Point!”